A summer guide to skin safety

Read Special Section

Skin is the largest organ in your body and the only organ that is directly exposed to the sun. This means that practicing skin care, especially during the long days of summer, is important for people of all ages. With weaker immune systems and a lifetime of sun exposure, older adults are at higher risk for many sun-caused skin conditions, including skin cancers. Luckily, there are straightforward preventative measures you can adopt to keep your skin safe and healthy.







Skin basics



All skin has three layers: epidermis, dermis, and a subcutaneous fat layer. Skin thickness and sensitivity varies from one part of the body to the next. For example, the skin on your lips is much more sensitive than the skin on your back and the skin over your belly is much thicker than the skin over your eyelids.



As a unified whole, skin is the largest organ in your body and is surprisingly complex. More than just a "container," your skin is an important endocrine organ that produces hormones and wages immune responses to pathogens. Your skin contains oils and proteins, and also has its own microbiome, a colony of beneficial bacteria. Like the gut -- which also has a microbiome -- skin health is deeply connected to your overall health, both physical and mental. When you are sick, your skin is pale and unhealthy looking. When you are in great health, your skin glows. This is why caring for your skin is not just a vain pursuit, but a self-care imperative.







Advertisement

Sunlight and skin conditions



In the right amounts, sun exposure is good for us. Sunlight helps stimulate our skin cells to produce Vitamin D and other essential hormones that keep us feeling healthy. Too much sun exposure can lead to skin damage and, in some cases, cancer. In fact, one in five people will develop skin cancer by the time they hit 70.



Most skin cancers are caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. This invisible radiation penetrates the two outer layers of our skin, the epidermis and dermis. In the process, UV light damages both DNA and collagen, a protein in the dermis that keeps our skin looking healthy and firm. Damaged collagen leads to wrinkles and sagging, whereas damaged DNA can lead to harmful mutations that cause skin cancer. The risk of skin cancer increases as sun exposure accumulates over time.







Sunscreen



You can prevent UV damage by wearing sunscreen on exposed areas of skin. Look for a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. SPF stands for "Sun Protection Factor," and the number 30 means that it will take 30 times longer for your skin to burn wearing the sunscreen than if you were not wearing it. SPF numbers can go up to 100, but most dermatologists agree that 30 is adequate.



There are two basic types of sunscreen: chemical (also referred to as "organic") and mineral. Chemical sunscreens contain ingredients like avobenzene and oxybenzone. These absorb UV rays, converting them into heat before they can penetrate into your skin. Chemical sunscreens tend to be lighter and less noticeable on the skin, but some people may have sensitivity to them. Mineral sunscreens, on the other hand, deflect UV light. These sunscreens usually contain titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Mineral sunscreens may be more comfortable for older adults and people with sensitive skin.



Because everyone has different skin types, there are few hard and fast rules for "safe" sun exposure. That is why it is a great idea to see a dermatologist, who can help you make an individualized skin care plan. Nearly every dermatologist agrees that wearing sunscreen is a good idea. So next time you head out to the patio, make sure to lather up!