Question: Can I pick my own caregiver?

The answer is: absolutely yes. At Celtic Angels Home Health Care, we believe that trust, comfort, and personal connection are essential in delivering the highest quality care. That's why we encourage our clients -- and their families -- to take an active role in choosing the right caregiver for their needs.



During our intake process, we not only assess the client's medical and personal care requirements, but we also take time to understand their personality, communication style, cultural background, and even preferences around things like conversation, routines, and hobbies. Our goal is to match each client with a caregiver who doesn't just meet their clinical needs, but who also becomes a trusted companion.



Of course, we also understand that chemistry matters. If for any reason the fit doesn't feel quite right, we're always here to make a change -- quickly, respectfully, and without fuss. We have an extraordinary team of caregivers, and our scheduling coordinators work with heart and precision to make sure every match feels right.



If you or a loved one are beginning services or thinking about making a change, please don't hesitate to call our office. We're here to listen, to help, and to make sure you feel seen and supported every step of the way.







Does insurance pay for home health care? Here's what you need to know.



Navigating the world of home health care can be overwhelming -- especially when it comes to figuring out how to pay for it. At Celtic Angels Home Health Care, we want to make the process as clear and stress-free as possible for our clients and their families. One of the most common questions we're asked is: "Does insurance cover home health care?"







The good news is: Yes, in many cases it does.



Celtic Angels proudly accepts several types of insurance plans to help ease the financial burden of in-home care. These include:



Long-term care insurance -- This type of policy is specifically designed to cover services that assist with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, and mobility. If you or a loved one has a long-term care policy, we can work directly with the insurer to coordinate services and submit required documentation.



Worker's compensation -- If a workplace injury results in the need for home health care, worker's compensation insurance may cover services such as skilled nursing, rehabilitation support, and assistance with daily living tasks. We're experienced in managing care plans for injured workers and working with case managers and insurance adjusters.



Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits -- For eligible veterans and their families, VA benefits can help cover a wide range of home health care services. We're honored to work with the VA to support those who've served our country with high-quality, compassionate care.



Private insurance -- Every plan is different, so we're happy to review coverage details and help you understand your options.



At Celtic Angels, our experienced team will guide you through the insurance process, verify your benefits, and work to minimize out-of-pocket costs wherever possible. We're here to help you focus on what matters most -- your health, comfort, and peace of mind.



If you have questions about whether your insurance is accepted, don't hesitate to contact our office. We're just a phone call away and always happy to help.







MARIA BURKE, RN, IS THE OWNER OF CELTIC ANGELS HOME HEALTH CARE.