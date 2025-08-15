Military veterans at New Horizons honored by national foundation

Read Special Section

A spirited assembly of family, friends, and fellow residents gathered this summer to honor three local veterans residing at New Horizons at Marlborough. Former service members Robert Burke, William Shaw, and Richard Ustick were awarded handstitched "Quilts of Valor" in recognition of their dedication to and sacrifices for the nation.



The heartfelt ceremony, conducted by representatives from Quilts of Valor Foundation, took place just days before America's Independence Day. According to Betsy Connolly, executive director at the popular MetroWest senior community, the hall was packed to "standing room only."



"The timing of the event made it especially meaningful for the dozens of former servicemen and women living at New Horizons," said Connolly. "What a wonderful tribute to the enduring contributions they've all made to the freedoms we celebrate each July 4."



Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to offering comfort and appreciation to service members and veterans who have seen combat, served in harm's way, cared for the wounded or fallen, or otherwise been "touched by war." Quilts are awarded through a third-party nomination process, and are handmade and presented by local volunteers.



Advertisement

Connolly first learned about the foundation from Enid Parker, a visiting nurse at New Horizons and volunteer quiltmaker for the foundation's local chapter. Parker had provided care for Robert Burke and wished to nominate him for a quilt.



"I was so delighted," Connolly recalled, "and I immediately contacted the organization to submit nominations for career naval commander Dick Ustick and Marine marksman instructor Will Shaw."



According to Connolly, New Horizons' leadership makes a concerted effort to honor its veteran residents whenever possible.



"They deserve to know that their service is recognized and appreciated -- today and always," said Connolly.







Distinguished military careers



Rear Admiral Richard C. Ustick's distinguished 34-year naval career included key roles with the U.S. Pacific and Atlantic Fleets, and leadership tours at U.S. Naval Academy and Bureau of Naval Personnel. His decorations include the Legion of Merit with Star as well as the Navy Commendation Medal, American Expeditionary Medal, and National Defense Medal.



Staff Sergeant William P. Shaw entered the service as a U.S. Marine Corps marksmanship instructor. The 18-month assignment was extended to three years following America's entry to the Korean War, after which Shaw was promoted from corporal to staff sergeant. Valorous and quick-thinking in civilian life, as well, Shaw later jumped into a freezing river to help save a youth who was trapped in a sinking car.



Lieutenant Commander Robert Burke spent five years as a U.S. Navy intelligence officer in North Africa and one year aboard an aircraft carrier before completing his military career at the U.S. Department of Defense. He went on to become an early member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has been lauded for his lifetime achievements in the field of environmentalism.







Retirement at New Horizons



New Horizons at Marlborough offers a continuum of care, including conventional apartments as well as independent and assisted living, specialized memory and Alzheimer's care, and an on-site geriatric-psych program.



Residents may choose from a variety of daily activities, including exercise and "watercise" classes, art programs, educational presentations, film screenings, book and bocce clubs, Jeopardy and Texas Hold'em tournaments, musical entertainment, and off-site excursions to museums, restaurants, shows, and sporting events.



Although the community has no religious affiliation, many Catholic residents at New Horizons participate in Masses celebrated daily in the spacious Cushing Chapel of the Good Shepherd as greeters, lectors, eucharistic ministers, and sacristans. The chapel's religious and spiritual services and ministries are supported and coordinated by more than two dozen religious women from various Orders and Congregations, all of whom live on the campus.



Residents were overjoyed last year to welcome Cardinal Seán O'Malley for a special Mass and reception. In addition to daily on-site Mass and communion, weekly prayer services and bible study classes provide frequent opportunities for residents to practice their faith as part of a community, without leaving home. Protestant and Jewish religious services are also offered.



In addition to the chapel, New Horizons' heavily wooded 40-acre campus features a large heated indoor lap swimming pool, multiple theaters, and a game room, greenhouse, and fitness center. Residents also enjoy the convenience of having an apothecary, a general store, and a four-seat hair salon all on site.







No rent increases for at least six years



The strictly not-for-profit New Horizons at Marlborough is currently welcoming new residents to its MetroWest senior living community. Thanks to a unique rate-lock policy, incoming new residents are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board fees for at least their first six years. These fees include all charges for lodging, gourmet meals, water, heat, air conditioning, basic cable TV, local telephone service, parking, and regular maintenance.



Prospective residents and their families are encouraged to contact New Horizons at Marlborough at 508-460-5200 to arrange a time to tour the campus, meet current residents and staff, sample a home-cooked meal, and attend Mass. More information about New Horizons is available at CountryCommunities.com.