On Missionary Roads: Ethiopia

These last few weeks, I have spent traveling in the missions of Ethiopia with Daria Braithwaite, our Mission Education Coordinator. We were invited by Bishop Seyoum Fransua of the Vicariate of Hosanna to see the fruits of the work done with funding from the Pontifical Mission Societies.



Known as "The Land of Origins" Ethiopia is the home of coffee; it is also a land rich in multi-million-year-old fossils. The earliest pre-humanoid skeletons have been found here, including the famous Lucy. It's an archeologist's wonderland.



About 63 percent of Ethiopians are Christian, but only 0.7 percent are Catholic. Most are Ethiopian Orthodox or Protestants from different sects. The Northern Tigray region of the country was off limits to us because of the aftereffects of a civil war between government troops and a rebel group called the Tigray People's Liberation Front. Although a truce was signed in 2022, the situation is still quite fragile. Much work is yet to be done to rebuild and bring about reconciliation.



Advertisement

My trip started with a 5:30 a.m. flight out of Boston, which meant leaving my house at 2:30 a.m. I landed in Washington DC, where I was to have a four-hour layover. Once there, I found breakfast and settled in with a book. Then the announcements started. "Ladies and Gentlemen, we're sorry, but we have a slight delay..." Four hours later, having heard that same speech countless times, I discovered that the problem was the plane had not yet arrived from...wait for it... BOSTON! I shook my head and pulled out my rosary.



Finally, at 3:30 p.m., we were on our way to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with a flight duration of thirteen and a quarter hours. The plane was quite full; my seatmate and I lucked out, having an empty seat between us. We smiled at our good fortune. The first thing I do on a flight, no matter its length, is pray for the pilot and crew. My logic is that if they have a safe trip, I will, too!



Landing in "Addis", as the locals call the city, was uneventful, as was the flight. Bishop Seyoum had given me instructions on how to find him once there. Visitors to the airport are not allowed to enter the building -- or come out of the parking lots across the street -- unless they are traveling.



As I followed his plan, walking through what can only be described as mayhem, I heard a voice call my name. I was greeted with a huge smile over a pectoral cross and words I have come to expect in Africa: "You are most welcome!"



Next Week: The Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.