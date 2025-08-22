14 things we learn about Pope Leo XIV from his brother's latest interview

(CAN) -- Ever since his brother was named pope, John Prevost hasn't been shy about talking to the press. Pope Leo XIV's first phone call with his brother went viral after a reporter captured it on video ("Why don't you answer the phone," the newly elected pontiff had snapped at his brother in a highly relatable sibling interaction captured for posterity).



Now, in a wide-ranging, half-hour interview with NBC's Chicago affiliate that aired over the Aug. 17 weekend, the 70-year-old retired high school principal opened up again.



Here are some highlights from their talk:







Prevost still speaks with his brother every day.



Yes, they still talk on the phone each day, and they still play "Wordle" and "Words With Friends" together, Prevost told NBC's Mary Ann Ahern.



"I usually now ask him, 'Who did you meet famous?' to see who came to see him because he's always with audiences," Prevost said.







The two haven't lost their taste for gentle sibling ribbing.



When asked if he says, "Hey, Bob" or "Hi, Pope," when they get on the phone, Prevost said they often joke about that.



Sometimes, Prevost said, he will ask: "Is this [His] Holiness?" to which the pope responds: "Yes, my child, how may I help you."







Pope Leo enjoys going to Castel Gandolfo, the papal summer residence near Rome.



The Holy Father resumed the tradition of going to Castel Gandolfo, which had been on pause during Francis' papacy.



"He's going to make it a permanent thing. He's spent two weeks there and now he has been back already one more time and they're going to try to do it more often because it just is relaxing and away from the crowd -- away from the grind, so to speak," Prevost said.



"There really is an opportunity to relax, and he doesn't have to be dressed in his papal outfit all the time."



The pope is apparently taking advantage of the swimming pool and tennis courts at Castel Gandolfo.



Prevost didn't explicitly say his brother is working on his backhand and swimming laps, but he did say that he is "making use" of the facilities there.







Pope Leo misses driving.



The pope, he said, is not particular about where he likes to go on vacation if he can get behind the wheel.



"I think he likes anything. I think he likes the mountains. I think he likes the shore, so long as he has an opportunity to drive. Driving to him is totally relaxing," Prevost said.



In the past, when they would get together, Prevost always let his younger brother drive.



"Otherwise, then he would criticize my driving," he said.



Not being able to drive anymore "bothers him," his brother said.







Pope Leo really did eat that pizza.



When the pope stepped off his popemobile to receive a gift of a pizza from Aurelio's, one of his favorite Chicago pizzerias, he ate the whole thing. And it was sausage.



"He did take it. His bodyguards took it from him to make sure it was safe. He did reheat it. He did eat every bit of it," his brother told NBC.



His favorite kind of pizza? Pepperoni.







As children, the Prevost brothers did "everything any child would do."



"It was in the days when you just went out and played," he said. "Everyone met on the street. Do whatever you're going to do. Go ride your bikes, go play baseball, four-square. We just did that with all the neighborhood kids."



The boys, however, were not allowed to go out trick-or-treating on Halloween as children.



"My mom thought it was begging," Prevost said.







His brother was "very close" to Pope Francis.



"He was close with Francis. Very close. They were very good friends," he said.







The pope promised he would return to Chicago for one reason.



When asked whether the pope was planning to return to his hometown, Prevost said "anything's likely" since he is, of course, the pope.



"The only thing we know for sure is he's going to be here for my funeral," he said.



Prevost said he asked his younger brother if he would return under those circumstances, and he reportedly responded: "They may have to keep the body on ice for a while, but I'll get there."







The pope's favorite candy is not what you'd expect.



When asked what he plans to bring his brother when he travels to Rome in October (along with several members of his extended family), Prevost said: "Peeps."



"That's his favorite candy on Earth."







The pope was the handy one in the family.



His brother told NBC that the family would save certain household chores for their younger brother.



"I used to have to say, 'Well, I'll save this for when Rob's here because he'll take care of it.'



"Anything on a ladder, I don't do, but he will," he said.







Pope Leo likes upbeat movies.



When asked which kind of movies his brother likes, Prevost said: "I think things that are generally entertaining that have a positive outcome."



Before he was pope, Leo might have enjoyed a John Grisham novel.



"He liked legal thrillers," his brother said.







Pope Leo warned his brother to be careful about what he says in interviews.



Prevost was accompanied by Augustinian Father Ray Flores during his interview with the NBC station.



When asked if his brother, the pope, asks him to "be careful," Prevost said that he does.



"Yes, absolutely," he said. "That's why this gentleman is here."







The pope is praying for us.



Prevost said: "I think what people don't know is he's taking this very seriously. It may not look that way when you see him enjoying himself, but this is quite a burden on his shoulders and he's praying for the world."