Archbishop encourages collection for Gaza relief

BRAINTREE -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is encouraging all pastors in the Archdiocese of Boston to hold a special collection for relief efforts in Gaza.



In a letter to the pastors dated Aug. 15, the archbishop suggested the collection could be taken up on either the weekend of Aug. 30-31 or Sept. 6 and 7.



The request comes after Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, sent his own letter to the Catholic bishops of the U.S. asking them to consider such a collection.



"Our Church mourns the terrible suffering of Christians and other innocent victims of violence in Gaza and surrounding areas who are struggling to survive, protect their children, and live with dignity in dire conditions," Archbishop Broglio wrote in his Aug. 12 letter.



All money raised in the special collections will go to the Catholic Near East Welfare Association and Catholic Relief Services. CNEWA is providing humanitarian relief and medical care for the sick, injured, and hungry, while CRS is providing Gazans with much-needed food, shelter, and hygiene supplies.



"Both organizations have well-established partnerships with the Catholic Church in the region, which allow them to respond quickly and efficiently," Archbishop Broglio wrote.



Since the war between Israel and Hamas began in 2023, CRS and its partners have given aid to 1.7 million people in Gaza despite "severe access limitations and aid blockades."



CRS has been present in Gaza since 1984. Since the current war started, CRS have provided shelter and supplies such as bedding to over 341,000 people; psychosocial support to over 10,000 children and over 1,300 caregivers; and clean water, hygiene, and sanitation supplies to over 500,000 people. Churches in Gaza are serving as shelters for 400 displaced people. Israeli attacks on Gaza have destroyed much of the region and its farmland, resulting in widespread hunger. A report by CRS, Save the Children, and Mercy Corps stated that the shortage of food has caused some crucial supplies to increase in price by 3,000 percent. Most homes only get electricity for less than four hours a day. Ninety-eight percent of Gazans are skipping meals and eating less to conserve food, according to the report. Almost 80 percent of Gaza households have "poor food consumption scores."



"The situation in Gaza and across the Middle East cries out for the assistance of the Catholic community of the United States," Archbishop Broglio wrote. "I ask that you take up this collection and send funds to CNEWA and to CRS as soon as possible."