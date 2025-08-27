Archbishop Henning, pope express sadness, promise prayers for shooting victims

Related Reading

Nation reels as Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis leaves 2 dead, 17 injured





In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, Archbishop Richard G. Henning and Pope Leo XIV expressed their sadness and assurances of prayers.



In a posting on the Archdiocese of Boston's social media hours following the incident, Archbishop Henning said he expressed his "prayerful solidarity with the community of Annunciation Parish and school, Archbishop Hebda, and all the clergy, religious and faithful of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis as today they suffer the effects of cruel violence."



"We pray seeking healing for the wounded, strength for the bereaved, and peace for the students who died while gathered with their classmates in prayer. May the intercession of Saint Michael the Archangel, defender of the innocent, deliver us from evil," the archbishop said.



Earlier in the day, Pope Leo expressed his closeness to the victims, their loved ones and the people of Minneapolis in a telegram sent to Archbishop Hebda by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.



The telegram said the Holy Father was sending "his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child."



"While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones," the message continued.



"At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater twin cities metropolitan area his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus," the message concluded.