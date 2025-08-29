Jubilee churches to host Masses for grieving parents Sept. 15

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston, in collaboration with the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents, will celebrate 21 Masses for those grieving the loss of a child on Sept. 15, the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows.



The Masses, which will be held in all five regions of the archdiocese and in other dioceses throughout the U.S., coincide with the Jubilee of Consecration, part of the Jubilee Year of 2025. They will provide comfort to those in mourning while also thanking those who console them through ministry in the church.



"People are in need of consolation everywhere," said Patrick Krisak, director of faith formation and missionary discipleship. "Thankfully, people also offer consolation everywhere. We want to celebrate that."



The archdiocese wanted to celebrate the Jubilee Year while also highlighting the work of one of its partner organizations, Krisak said. The Emmaus Ministry offers workshops, retreats, and resources to parents grieving the loss of their children. It was founded in 2009 by Diane and Charley Monaghan, with the help of the Franciscan friars at St. Anthony Shrine in Boston. The Monaghans lost their 26-year-old son Paul, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, to suicide on Thanksgiving Day 2002.



"Our Lady of Sorrows is our patron saint because she totally understands the pain of a parent whose child has died," Diane Monaghan said.



Advertisement

Emmaus is now present in 15 dioceses across the U.S. and has reached parents in Canada, Colombia, and Ireland.



"They know what it means to be consoled, and they know what it means to offer consolation rooted in faith in Christ," Krisak said.



He said that the theme of the 2025 Jubilee, "Pilgrims of Hope," is a reminder of the hope that the deceased will go to Heaven.



"We are called to be consoling pilgrims of hope at all times and in all places," he said. "The more we can console each other together as pilgrims of hope, the better off we will be and the closer we will draw ourselves and each other to our Lord. I need these reminders in my life at least as much as anyone else."



In preparation for the Masses, Emmaus has given over 1,500 Seven Sorrows Devotion cards to parishes throughout the U.S. The devotion represents the seven sorrows Mary experienced as the mother of Jesus, knowing that her son would die and witnessing his suffering on the cross.



"Our Lady grants seven graces to those who honor her daily by meditating on her seven sorrows, as revealed to St. Bridget," Monaghan said. "One of the graces specifically addresses those who spread this devotion."



All 10 Jubilee pilgrim churches in the archdiocese will hold Masses on Sept. 15: The Cathedral of the Holy Cross and St. Clement Shrine in Boston; Most Holy Redeemer Parish in East Boston; Holy Rosary Shrine in Lawrence; St. Joseph the Worker Shrine in Lowell; St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy in Salem; Blessed Andrew Phu Yen Parish in Medford; Our Lady of Fatima in Holliston; Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlborough; St. Paul Parish in Hingham; and St. Patrick Parish in Brockton.



For a full list of Mass times, visit emfgp.org/ols-mass-locations.