Organist Leo Abbott to reunite with historic cathedral organ for 150th anniversary concert

BRAINTREE -- "That organ is an old friend of mine," says Leo Abbott, former music director of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



When Abbott first came to the cathedral in 1986, the once-grand E. and G.G. Hook and Hastings organ, built in 1875 and such a work of art that it has its own opus number, was almost completely unusable. Its 5,292 pipes were clogged with dirt, dust, and what Abbott called "pigeon stuff." The electrical connections added in the 1920s were failing.



"You could play maybe two notes and that was it," Abbott said.



He wouldn't stand for it. Under his watch, volunteers dismantled the organ and washed the filthy pipes. Over the years, he led an extensive fundraising campaign to slowly return the organ to its former grandeur.



"The construction of that instrument is from another era, when the builders took great pride in everything they did," he said.



In 1989, Abbott began hosting annual Organ Restoration Fund concerts featuring guest musicians. One was Richard Clark, then the organist at St. Cecilia Parish in Boston. Every year that Clark played the organ, he noticed more and more of its parts working again. Clark is now the cathedral's music director. Whenever he sits down to practice, he thanks his predecessor.



"Leo's really responsible for resurrecting this instrument," Clark said.



Abbott will reunite with his old friend on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m., part of a series of concerts celebrating the organ's 150th anniversary. Sept. 14 is the feast of the Exaltation of the Cross, the cathedral's titular feast. Abbott will play works by Vierne, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Franck, as well as a setting of "Vexilla Regis Prodeunt," a hymn which Abbott called the cathedral's theme song. Abbott commissioned the 12-minute piece from Naji Hakim, an organist and composer who became Abbott's teacher after the two men met at a French organ competition in 1992.



"My friend Mr. Hakim does not write easy music," Abbott said.



Abbott has played throughout the U.S. and Europe, performing on such famed organs as those at Notre Dame and St. Sulpice in Paris, but the cathedral retains its charm.



"It has its own character," he said.



The organ has never had a complete restoration in its 150 years. The extensive renovations that the cathedral underwent from 2017 to 2019 did not touch the organ, but replacing the carpeted floors with marble and stone made the instrument far more resonant. After hearing the organ in the renovated cathedral, Abbott told Clark, "This is what Mr. Hastings had in mind."



"The instrument is now able to fill the room," Clark said.



Only 61 of the organ's pipes are not original.



"The sounds that you are hearing are the same exact sounds that people heard in 1875," Clark said.



He said that Hook and Hastings was one of the finest organ builders in the U.S. The cathedral is home to the largest example of the firm's work anywhere in the world. "Organ pilgrims" regularly come to the cathedral to visit the instrument and play it.



"These are glorious, amazing sounds that are being used," Clark said.



For those who wish to attend the concert, a donation of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors is suggested.