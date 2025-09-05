A place of rare spiritual beauty: An ecumenical ministry of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

Read Special Section

We are situated on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean about an hour's drive northeast of Boston. Noted for the spectacular natural beauty, EPRH provides an ideal atmosphere for contemplation, prayer, and engagement with God. Our lodging accommodates 38 retreatants in single ensuite rooms. We encourage all retreatants to find "their'' nook and cranny among the many from which to enjoy the views.



At Eastern Point, you can experience a range of retreats from a single day of prayer to the ''Spiritual Exercises'' of St Ignatius of Loyola for 30 days. The majority of our retreats are eight days and offer you the opportunity to indulge yourself in the peace, serenity, and magnificent natural beauty of our surroundings. One of the hallmarks of a retreat at Eastern Point is the silence that enables you to hear the sounds of the ocean, as well as the voice of God throughout creation. For most retreats, you are offered the services of an experienced spiritual director who will accompany you during these days of silence and contemplation.







Our mission



Rooted in the ''Spiritual Exercises'' of St. Ignatius Loyola and in the Catholic tradition, our ministry is open to all who seek God in their lives. We accompany people from many walks of life, so that they may be more attentive to God's activity and more responsive to the call to work toward the greater glory of God. Our ministry follows the spiritual path laid out by Ignatius as a way of discerning God's presence in our everyday lives.



For more information or to book a retreat, you can visit our website at www.easternpoint.org or call us at 978-283-0013.