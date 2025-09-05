Reconnecting with our spiritual heritage: An invitation to Boston's faithful

Read Special Section

Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center in West Hartford, Connecticut, is now the home of several religious statues that once graced St. Gabriel's Monastery in Brighton, Massachusetts. For those from the Boston area who remember these statues fondly, this new setting offers a unique opportunity for spiritual reconnection and reflection.







Preserving heritage and inviting connection



St. Gabriel's Monastery, a landmark in Brighton, was a beloved spiritual home for many, with its rich history dating back to 1909. The monastery, designed in the Spanish Mission style, and the associated Church of St. Gabriel, known for its Neo-Renaissance architecture, were iconic symbols of the Passionist community's presence in the area. These spaces, enhanced by the artistry of the famed Olmsted Brothers' landscape design, created a lasting impression on all who visited.



However, as time passed and circumstances changed, the Passionist community made the difficult decision to leave Brighton, transferring the care of St. Gabriel's to the Archdiocese of Boston. This transition marked the end of an era for the Passionists in Brighton, but it also paved the way for a new chapter at Holy Family.







A new home for St. Gabriel's beloved statues



The statues from St. Gabriel's now grace both the interior and exterior of Holy Family. This relocation is more than just a physical move; it is a preservation of spiritual heritage and an invitation to the faithful from the Boston area to reconnect with a meaningful part of their past.



For those who remember these statues at St. Gabriel's, visiting Holy Family makes it possible to reflect on their spiritual journeys and reconnect with the Passionist tradition. These statues serve as a tangible link to the past, offering solace and inspiration through cherished memories.







A retreat center of hope and healing



Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center is not just a place of historical significance; it is a vibrant community dedicated to spiritual growth and transformation.



Set on 48 scenic acres, the center is home to a full-sized labyrinth, a sacred grotto, and a winding path that guides visitors through an outdoor Stations of the Cross. The center also features an art gallery with rotating exhibits and spaces for spiritual direction where seekers and guides build enduring connections. The center also offers enriching programs for Christians to learn, share, and pray together in the contemplative tradition. Each year, Holy Family ministers to approximately 19,000 individuals, offering retreats and programs designed to nourish the spirit and deepen one's relationship with God.



Holy Family is a welcoming environment for all seeking spiritual renewal, along with a nurturing space for youth to develop inner strength, and a sanctuary for those in recovery. With dynamic preaching, inspiring music, a plentiful and appetizing menu, and generous hospitality, the center fosters an atmosphere of acceptance and exploration, making it an ideal destination for anyone looking to reconnect with their faith.







Exploring the spiritual offerings at Holy Family Retreat Center



Visitors to Holy Family can experience a variety of retreats and programs that cater to diverse spiritual needs. Weekend retreats offer a time for deep reflection and renewal, while day and evening programs provide a refreshing break from the everyday hustle.







Invitation to the faithful



Holy Family Retreat Center extends an invitation to those from the Boston area to visit. Whether motivated by memories of St. Gabriel's or in search of a place for quiet reflection, the retreat center's tranquil setting, combined with the richness of its abundant offerings, provides an environment that honors the past while embracing the future.