Honoring Our Lady of Sorrows and supporting those needing consolation

Pope Francis had a special affinity for parents whose children have died. In November 2024, his prayer intention for the month asked people all over the world to pray for parents grieving the loss of a child.



"What can we say to parents who have lost a child? How can we console them? There are no words," the Holy Father said.



The pope explained that, in order to comfort parents who have lost a child, "we need to listen to them, to be close to them with love, to care responsibly for the pain they feel, imitating how Jesus Christ consoled those who were afflicted."



He concluded with a prayer: "Let us pray that all parents who mourn the loss of a son or daughter find support in their community and receive peace of heart from the Spirit of Consolation."



In his June 17, 2015, audience address in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis said, "The loss of a son or daughter is like time stopping altogether. "It opens a chasm that swallows both past and future . . . Death touches us and when it is a child's, it touches us profoundly. The whole family is left paralyzed, speechless."



So, it is no surprise that this Jubilee Year before his death, Pope Francis designated September 15, the feast day of Our Lady of Sorrows, as a day all over the world to remember those in need of consolation. No doubt, he would probably add, "... especially grieving parents" to that intention.



In response to this call, the Archdiocese of Boston and the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents have partnered to honor Our Lady of Sorrows in a special way. Because Mary, above all, understands the pain of a grieving parent, Our Lady of Sorrows is the Patron Saint of The Emmaus Ministry.



We have asked parishes all over the archdiocese to celebrate a Mass on Monday, Sept. 15 specifically for those in need of consolation.



As Catholics, we believe that attending Mass anywhere at any time is participating in the greatest prayer ever. However, we invite anyone in particular need of peace and comfort to come to one of the more than 20 archdiocesan Masses on Sept. 15, the feast day of Our Lady of Sorrows. See www.emfgp.org/ols-mass-locations for a comprehensive list of Masses offered for this intention.



In a revelation to St. Bridget of Sweden, Our Lady of Sorrows explained seven graces she would bestow on those who remember her seven sorrows in prayer each day, which is commonly known as the Seven Sorrows of Mary Devotion.



Anyone who attends a Mass in a parish celebrated for this intention this year will receive a Seven Sorrows of Mary Devotion card explaining how to honor Mary and receive these special graces for those in need of consolation.



In addition to Our Lady of Sorrows feast day Masses in the Archdiocese of Boston, Emmaus Ministry parent companions have arranged for more than 30 additional Masses for this intention to be celebrated all over the United States and in Canada and Colombia.



If you are unable to attend any of the special Masses and would like the Seven Sorrows of Mary Devotion card, please email diane@emfgp.org.



For more information on the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents, see www.emfgp.org or call 800-919-9332.



