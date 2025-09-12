Missionary Childhood Association Unites Us in Prayer

Following a relatively uneventful (but bumpy!) six-hour ride from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, we arrived at the Bishop's House in the Vicariate of Hosanna. I'm not sure we would have spotted it had it not been for the large cross atop the Cathedral of Saint Joseph; the complex itself was tucked behind shops and market stalls. Although we were assured that everyone lived peacefully among neighbors of various races and religions, we were also reminded that deep poverty can push otherwise gentle people to act in less than honorable ways. So, our driver, Tessie, beeped the truck's horn a few times and a guard opened the property's metal gates to let us pass.



After a welcome dinner and introduction to the priests living there, we settled in early, knowing that the next day there would be a large Mass for the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) members of the northern part of the Vicariate. Children and their Animators -- local adults responsible for their faith formation with support from MCA -- were to travel over some of the same rugged roads to reach the cathedral.



The celebration is a time for MCA groups from the different parishes to show off their skills in memorizing Scripture passages, performing Bible-based skits, and singing praise to God. In fact, three different choirs showcased their talents.



Children were quizzed on different aspects of our faith, depending on their age. "Tell me the story of Noah's Ark!" "What are the Ten Commandments?" "Who was the Good Samaritan?" "How do you pray the World Mission Rosary!" Thanks to MCA's support of their faith formation, the children's answers came quickly.



Some may think that this is what MCA, and indeed all our Pontifical Mission Societies, is about: developing parts of the world receiving support from more established areas to spread the faith. The truth is we all benefit from the ministry.



While the financial help that the Archdiocese of Boston received may have ended in the late nineteenth century, the prayers being sent our way from around the world are countless and non-stop, especially on the World Mission Rosary! We saw them everywhere -- especially around the necks of children. Started by Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen to pray for missionaries and the people they serve, the multi-colored beads are an eye-catching way to remind all Catholics, children and adults, that each of us benefits from the prayers offered for the other.



Know that on that day in Ethiopia, MCA children understood that they were praying for the people of Boston, especially on the red beads!



Need a World Mission Rosary for your child?







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.