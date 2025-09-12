Carlo and the call to evangelize in the digital age

I had the privilege of visiting Assisi, Italy, in June of 2025, where I encountered the tomb of Blessed Carlo Acutis -- and I was not prepared for the immediate and profound impact he would have on my prayer life.



As I walked into the Basilica of St. Mary Major, where Carlo's body currently rests, I remember thinking, "I can't wait to see his iconic Nikes!" While waiting in line to venerate his body, I was admittedly distracted by the summer heat and the religious brother repeatedly saying, "No photo!" over and over again. But then, I saw him.



Right there, in a city he loved deeply as a child, I encountered a young man who gave everything to God. And I began to weep.



Carlo died young. He is on the fast track to sainthood -- not because he did something grandiose, but because he simply did what he loved, and did it authentically. He thought it would be cool to share the truth of Eucharistic miracles online, so he did. And because he said yes to something he found fascinating as a child of God, the church -- and the world -- has been transformed by his witness.



That day, I felt as though Carlo gently grabbed me by the shoulders. I felt him pursuing a heavenly friendship with me, offering his intercession not only for my heart, but also for the work I do in digital evangelization.



I serve as a digital marketing manager for FOCUS, alongside my incredible teammates. Together, we orchestrate the social media strategy behind one mission: to process Jesus through the algorithm.



I often say, even the most devout Catholic might miss daily Mass -- but nearly everyone logs on to social media every single day. Whether due to habit or addiction, scrolling has become one of the most consistent human behaviors of our time. And because of that, we have the opportunity -- and the responsibility -- to place Jesus directly into those moments of distraction, curiosity and searching.



What strikes me most is how social media has evolved. It's no longer just a place to stay in touch with friends. It's where decisions are made. We buy what we see on TikTok. We wear outfits inspired by influencers on Instagram. We furnish our homes with things we discover on Facebook. We learn from strangers on YouTube. These aren't just fleeting interactions -- they're formational. They shape who we are becoming.



And as Catholics, we have a choice.



We can become a light -- like Carlo -- and offer something greater than the trend of the week. We can show people beauty. We can show people truth. We can show people Jesus.



Carlo Acutis reminds us that sainthood isn't out of reach. It's found in doing ordinary things with extraordinary love, and using the tools of our time to point others toward heaven. May we follow his example -- and may our yes echo his.







COURTNEY ROACH IS THE DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER FOR FOCUS.