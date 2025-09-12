Father Ronald L. St. Pierre retires as pastor of St. Andre Bessette Parish

Read Special Section

Father Ronald L. St. Pierre was granted senior priest retirement status on June 3, 2025. His active priestly ministry spanned 42 years since his ordination on June 21, 1983, in the last class of Boston priests ordained by Humberto Cardinal Medeiros.



A native of Lawrence, he was born Sept. 8, 1951, and graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in nearby Methuen and from Great Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical School in Andover; he subsequently attended Merrimack College in North Andover. He is one of the four children of the late Gilbert and Doris (Major) St. Pierre and his siblings are two brothers, Ernest and Kenneth, and a sister, Adele.



He entered archdiocesan seminaries at Brighton and on completing his theology studies was ordained for the archdiocese.



His first assignment was as an associate at St. Richard of Chichester Parish, Danvers, (1983-1985); he then served as a parochial vicar at St. Agnes Parish, Reading, (1985-1993). Two more assignments as parochial vicar followed at St. Michael, Bedford, (1993-1994); and St. Mary Magdalen, Tyngsborough (1994-1997). His first appointment as pastor was to this Tyngsborough parish, serving from 1997 to 2003.



He had some serious health issues and was on a health leave from 2003 to 2006 when he returned briefly to an assignment as parochial vicar at St. Monica Parish, Methuen. However, he needed additional time for recovery, and he was granted another health leave from late 2006 to mid-2008.



He was assigned briefly as parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lynnfield, before returning as pastor to St. Mary Magdalen, Tyngsborough, (2008-2015). He was granted a period of summer sabbatical/priestly renewal before being named administrator of two parishes: Incarnation of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Parish, Melrose, (2015-2017); and St. Michael, Hudson, in 2017.



With the creation of a collaborative of parishes in Billerica, he was named a parochial vicar for the three parishes of the town: St. Mary, St. Andrew, and St. Theresa of Lisieux; this was prior to the merger of the three parishes into the single St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in 2020. He served in the three parishes from 2017 to 2019.



He was granted another brief health leave (2019-2020), prior to being named first as administrator (2020) of both Holy Family Parish, Amesbury, and also of Star of the Sea Parish, Salisbury. In June of 2020, he was named pastor of both parishes and was tasked with the merger of the two.



A new parish, St. Andre Bessette Parish, resulted on July 1, 2023, from the merger of Holy Family and Star of the Sea parishes. Father St. Pierre, having guided the process along, was then named pastor of the new parish spanning the towns of Amesbury and Salisbury and having three worship sites.



During his retirement, Father St. Pierre will be in residence at St. Michael Parish, Lowell.