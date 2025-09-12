Father Thomas J. Reilly retires from Lazarus Center

Read Special Section

Father Thomas J. Reilly hails from the Empire State and the Archdiocese of New York. He is the second son of the late Edward and Mary (Cody) Reilly, the older brother is Kenneth.



He was raised in the small hamlet of Pearl River, N.Y. It's tucked away on the other side of the river, that is the Hudson in Rockland County, just over the northern border of New Jersey. He graduated from St. Margaret of Scotland Parish School in Pearl River and from Pearl River High School. He trekked a bit upstate to the State University of New York's Oneonta Campus, where he was granted both a bachelor of science degree and a master of science degree in education, specializing in both science and mathematics.



Before entering the seminary, he taught locally at both Ursuline Academy, Dedham, and St. Anne Parish School, Readville.



He was a student at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, completing his theological formation there and ordained on May 27, 2000, by Bernard Cardinal Law.



Following his ordination, he served as parochial vicar at St. Barbara Parish, Woburn, (2000-2005); St. Michael Parish, Bedford, (2005-2008); and St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, North Reading, (2008-2021). He was briefly the administrator of the North Reading parish between the pastorates of Bishop Mark O'Connell and Father Brian McHugh.



On June 14, 2021, Cardinal O'Malley appointed him pastor of St. Florence Parish in Wakefield, where he was pastor until Feb. 1, 2023.



The parish was suppressed, and a new ministry was created in the archdiocese -- the Lazarus Center for Healing. This was to be an accessible location for those who were seeking spiritual healing and counseling. Father Reilly was named the first administrator of the center. Others were eventually associated with him in this ministry.



With this ministry established, Father Reilly was granted senior priest retirement status on June 1, 2025. He will be living in an area rectory and will continue to be available for spiritual counseling and healing ministry.