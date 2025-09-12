Father William Palardy, Milton pastor, seminary formator

Read Special Section

The only child of the late Francis and Mary (Schwendeman) Palardy was born in Boston on Jan. 14, 1960. He went to grammar school at St. Mary of the Hills; there, one of Boston's legendary and most well-beloved priests was its pastor -- the late Msgr. John Dillon Day. Young Bill then went across town to Milton Academy and then to Cambridge, where he was a student at Harvard University, from which he graduated in 1981.



He entered St. John Seminary following his Harvard graduation and fellow Harvard alumnus Bernard Cardinal Law ordained him to the priesthood at Holy Cross Cathedral on June 8, 1985.



His first parish assignment was as parochial vicar at Holy Family Parish, Rockland. He served the town-wide parish for three years before returning to the classroom, where, for the next 22 years, he would be on one side of the desk or the other.



From 1988 to 1992, he was a student at the Catholic University of America in the nation's capital studying patristics -- the Fathers of the Early Church. Armed with a Ph. D., he returned to Boston and was assigned to the faculty of St. John Seminary in Brighton. For the next 13 years, he taught patristics, but also, as faculty members do, contributed not only to the academic, but also to the human, spiritual, and pastoral formation of several generations of priests.



In 2005, he moved from St. John Seminary to Pope St. John XXIII Seminary in Weston, first as a faculty member from 2005 to 2010 and then as rector from 2010 to 2016. During his tenure as rector, in addition to an increased enrollment, he oversaw the expansion of the physical plant with the addition of the new "Learning Center," new faculty suites, and additional student rooms.



During the 30 years when he had been "away" from parish life, he had not been far away. Integral to the formation of new priests is knowing what's happening in the trenches, i.e. the parishes. Father Palardy had been a regular weekend assistant at several archdiocesan parishes, as well as presenter at workshops and study days not only for priests but also for lay ministers and parishioners.



He returned to his hometown, but not to his home parish when he was named pastor of St. Agatha Parish in Milton on Sept. 1, 2016. While returning to familiar ground -- though raised in the town of Milton, his home parish was "on the other side of town," St. Mary of the Hills.



During his almost decade-long term at Milton, he was a steady hand at the helm of the busy parish. The parish is one of the busiest in the South Region and probably in the top 10 of the busiest in the entire archdiocese.



The parish boasts a fine elementary school, which serves as a "feeder" to local Catholic high schools and even an occasional alumnus to Father Palardy's own alma mater, Milton Academy.



Father Palardy also served as vicar forane in the South Region's Vicariate I (2020-2025); as a member of the Clergy Personnel Board (2007-2010); Presbyteral Council (2019-2020); and a member of the Board of Consultors (2019-2024).



Father Palardy was granted senior priest/retirement status on June 16, 2025, and is now living at Boston's Regina Cleri Residence in the Hub's West End.