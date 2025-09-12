Father John J. Healy served in parishes in Lynn, Belmont, and Walpole

Read Special Section

Father John J. Healy was called "Father" by his parishioners in Lynn, Belmont, and Walpole. Before that, he was called "father" by his three children: Kristin, Leanne, and Matthew.



A Hub native, born April 4, 1950, he was one of the nine children of the late John and Anna (King) Healy. His siblings were four brothers, Paul, Robert, Stephen, and Thomas; and three sisters, Carol, Dorothy Sullivan, and Eleanor Spurr. The family grew up in Roxbury and were parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, better known to most as the "Mission Church."



He graduated from the parish elementary school, from Cathedral High School in the South End of Boston, and from Boston State College. He was married to the late Mary (Moran) Healy, who died in 2006. They were the parents of Kristin, Leanne, and Matthew. John worked for many years at the Brookline Housing Authority.



After Mary's death, John entered Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, and following his theology studies, he was ordained to the priesthood by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on June 23, 2012.



Father Healy served as parochial vicar in five parishes during his 13 years of active priestly ministry: St. Pius Fifth, Lynn (2012-2017); St. Joseph and St. Luke parishes, both in Belmont (2017-2018); and Blessed Sacrament and St. Mary parishes, both in Walpole (2018-2025).