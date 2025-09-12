Father Michael J. Harkins served in parishes in all five regions

Read Special Section

He grew up in one the archdiocese's largest and most fabled parishes. And he has stories to tell about it, and he loves to have the audience to do so.



Father Michael J. Harkins is one of the three children of the late Frederick and Mildred (Finneran) Harkins and a son of St. Peter Parish in the Hub's Dorchester section. He was born in Boston on May 26, 1952.



He attended the parish elementary school and trekked over to West Roxbury for high school at Catholic Memorial. He entered archdiocesan seminaries, completing his philosophy and theology studies at St. John Seminary.



He was a good student and was known for his wit and his on-target observations about both church and society. He had a critical but not caustic eye. He especially loved the "Boston scene" and relished commentary on the local Boston politicians, giving apt nicknames or monikers to those who either already had one or should have had one. He was also a fan of certain radio personalities who were, shall we say, on his side about the Boston scene.



Following his May 5, 1979, ordination to the priesthood by Humberto Cardinal Medeiros, he was named an associate at Immaculate Conception Parish, Salem.



From the end of that assignment in 1986 and until he was named senior priest in 2025, he served in parishes across the archdiocese, indeed serving in each one of the pastoral regions at least once.



In the following parishes, he served as parochial vicar: St. Zepeherin, Wayland (1986-1989); St. Dorothy of Cappadocia, Wilmington (1989-1996); St. Mary Chelmsford (1996-1998); St. Thomas of Villanova, Wilmington (1998-1999); St. Thecla, Pembroke (1999-2003); Mary Immaculate of Lourdes (2011); St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline (2014-2015); and St. Marguerite d'Youville and St. Mary Magdalen, both in Tyngsborough; and St. Rita, Lowell (2015-2025).



He was administrator of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Cambridge (2003-2004); and pastor of Jamaica Plain's St. Thomas Aquinas Parish (2004 to 2011).



He served as a hospital chaplain in Brighton (2014-2015).



Both in the seminary and in the years following, he loved an audience for his history and commentary. He never omitted a detail and had the almost incredible ability to let a break happen and -- even a half hour later -- pick up the narration as if it had been just a moment prior.



He once related a story about the legendary pastor of his home parish, the late Msgr. Richard J. Haberlin. Apparently, his mother arrived a few minutes late for the 8:00 a.m. Sunday Mass. The pastor saw her late arrival and Msgr. Haberlin announced from the altar, "Mrs. Harkins, you are late for Mass. Go home and come back for the 9:00 o'clock Mass." And she did! We joked with him that if that happened today, the chastised would probably grab the cell phone and call an attorney. He pointed out that the pastor had probably 20,000 parishioners at the time and basically knew them all, if not by name, certainly by sight.



Father Harkins will be living in retirement at St. Peter rectory in Plymouth and assisting as he is needed and able at Mary Queen of Martyrs Parish.