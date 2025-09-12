Father John F. Arens, longtime chaplain at St. Sebastian

Read Special Section

A Boston native born April 11, 1946, he is one of the six children of the late Frederick and Mary (Browne) Arens. An alumnus of the Boston Public Latin School and Newman Prep, he attended archdiocesan seminaries at Jamaica Plain, Cardinal O'Connell, and at Brighton's St. John Seminary for both philosophy and theology studies.



Humberto Cardinal Medeiros ordained him to the priesthood at Holy Cross Cathedral on May 18, 1974. The cardinal also gave him his first priestly assignment as an associate at St. Paul Parish, Hingham. Then, as now, the parish provided multiple opportunities for parish involvement with many parish societies and the parish school.



After five years, he was named chaplain at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, which then included also being in residence with the Xavierian Brothers and serving as the chaplain of the Brothers. Even today, the Brothers report that he was popular among the students.



In 1985, he moved next door to Needham as parochial vicar at St. Bartholomew Parish, Needham. St. Sebastian School had moved to a new campus abutting the parish property, and while serving at the parish, he also served as chaplain of the school. The dual assignment lasted until 1995 when he was named full-time chaplain at St. Sebastian's.



He remained in residence at St. Bartholomew rectory from his 1997 appointment as chaplain until his being granted senior priest retirement status in June 2025. So, he was chaplain at the school for 40 years: the first 10 years part time, and the last 30 full time.



To say he was a fixture at the school would be both fair and an understatement.



During those decades, he would have encountered hundreds of students and their families. He would be called to witness weddings, celebrate baptisms, and preside at funerals. His ministry to the school's families would span two or three generations, in some cases.



One of his former students, Gregory Wishart, now on the school's staff, wrote this about him:



"Father Arens married my wife and me, baptized our children, and has been a friend and colleague for 25 years.



"He began his tenure as the school's first official chaplain in 1990. In the years since, he has been the heart of St. Sebastian's spiritual life -- celebrating daily Mass, leading other chapel services, organizing retreats, and offering team blessings, sacramental preparation, and pastoral guidance to generations of Arrows. He has also presided at countless alumni weddings and baptisms.



"His ministry has gone far beyond the walls of the school chapel. Whether comforting the sick or bereaved, celebrating a student's achievement, or simply offering quiet, steady support, he has touched every corner of St. Sebastian's. He has also shared his many talents -- as a religion teacher, coach of the ski and sailing teams, and gifted artist whose work supports the annual Christmas Auction. His presence has been constant, his impact immeasurable, and his love for this community unmistakable."



When Father Arens announced his retirement during "Corporate Chapel," the sustained standing ovation he received from the students spoke louder than any words -- an expression of gratitude, admiration, and love.



As Father Arens begins his new role as senior priest, he remains a cherished and vital part of the St. Sebastian's family.