Supporting our 'Shepherds of Hope'

Actor, comedian Kevin James keynotes Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner





In December 2024, when Pope Francis spoke at the commencement of the Jubilee Year of Hope, he noted, "During the Holy Year, may the light of Christian hope illumine every man and woman, as a message of God's love addressed to all! And may the church bear faithful witness to this message in every part of the world!"



I was honored to be asked to co-chair the Clergy Trust's 17th annual Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner this year with the wonderful Joe Campanelli of Needham Bank. At this year's dinner, all of us in attendance were witnesses to the hope Pope Francis spoke about for this Jubilee Year. The hope I felt that evening was the work of the Holy Spirit among the 1,400 guests -- a huge community of faith -- coming together in gratitude for the priests in their lives. The evening was very special, as several of the next generation of priests were introduced in the video; these men who are our new "Shepherds of Hope." We were also able to laugh and reflect with our keynote speaker, comedian Kevin James, and to pray together.



When I served the Archdiocese of Boston as the secretary of advancement for 11 years, I worked very closely with and on behalf of the Clergy Trust, the entity that cares for the health, wellness, and retirement needs of all our active and senior diocesan priests in good standing. In that role, I worked with countless priests in a wide variety of ways, and time after time, was renewed by their joyful selflessness, their unwavering dedication to serving Christ and his church, and their ability to minister to those who turned to them for help with unconditional compassion. It was a beautiful and wonderful thing to witness. These holy men not only showed me the unparalleled role that our priests play each day throughout our society, but they also made me proud to be Catholic.



It seems that whenever I had questions I couldn't answer, there was a priest willing to search for the truth with me. When I was exhausted -- spiritually and emotionally -- from all that life brings to us, there was always a priest to help re-energize and refocus me. And in current times, when we all seem to be challenged by the absence of a just and peaceful world, I look to my priest friends for inspiration and guidance.



My family has been blessed with the presence of so many wonderful priests in our lives. Father Bill Joy, Msgr. Kevin O'Leary, Msgr. Bryan Hehir, Father Brian Kiely, Father John Arens, and the late Father Richard "Dick" Rieman and Father John Mulvehill. All these men walked with our family in different ways, through the many celebrations, joys, challenges, and sad times we faced. My husband, Kevin, and I will never forget the kindness, compassion, and love they shared with us and our six children over the years and even today.



The growth of the Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner is a testament to the tremendous love the Catholic faithful have for their priests. It is now the largest annual Catholic gathering in the Northeast and raises more than $2 million each year for the care of our priests. However, one of the most amazing things that always strikes me is how many non-Catholic community and business leaders support this event. It's clear that they see and experience the difference our priests make in the lives of so many -- not just Catholics. Our priests serve far beyond the borders of their parishes -- they serve all of God's people, they serve everyone.



The Clergy Trust's motto, "healthier priests build stronger communities," is spot on and reminds us of the importance of keeping our priests healthy and ensuring they feel supported. We are very fortunate that our archdiocese prioritizes the care and wellness of our priests, but it is only possible thanks to the goodness of donors to the Clergy Trust.



This weekend, parishes across the archdiocese will hold a second collection to help support the mission of Clergy Trust. Your donation will help ensure that our priests have the care and support they need to carry out their mission and continue shepherding us all towards the hope that compels us to courageously be the light of Christ to all those we encounter.







Kathleen Driscoll is the Archdiocese of Boston's former secretary of advancement and was co-chair of the 2025 Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner.