The Gifts of the Holy Spirit in the Missions

Question: what do you get when five choirs, in brilliantly colored robes, six priests, seven altar servers, one bishop, one hundred and eighty confirmandi, hundreds of congregants, and two mission visitors from the Archdiocese of Boston in the same church?



Answer: you get a four-and-a-half-hour liturgical celebration that just about raises the roof off Holy Cross Church in Mozaria in the Apostolic Vicariate of Hosanna, Ethiopia!



As Daria Braithwaite and I arrived with Bishop Seyoum Fransoua at the church, the crowd was ready to welcome us; they sang and danced as we were presented with bouquets of flowers. The three of us were swept up in the movement of the group and taken into the church. As Daria and I placed our flowers on the altar, the bishop knelt to pray in thanksgiving for our safe journey to the rural location.



Then, we retired to the adjacent convent so that the bishop and priests could vest for Mass. During this time, about thirty minutes, we could hear the place continue to pulse with music and singing. The joy was palpable!



Choirs from five different chapels joined together to sing for the Mass; they had been practicing for the event for weeks in advance. As they welcomed the procession into the church, the bishop blessed the attendees with a small cross that seemed to never leave his hand, except for during the Consecration. The faithful treated him like a celebrity!



The readings were chanted in Amharic, the language of the bishop, then he preached for about twenty minutes. After that, the pastor rose and preached in a different dialect -- the local one -- so that the people understood exactly what had been said.



Then, came the sacrament. As the candidates and their sponsors lined up, we realized that they were people of all ages. Because there is no RCIA program, adults and youth are confirmed together.



Now the scene became very familiar as the bishop started asking questions of those in front of him: What are the gifts of the Holy Spirit? What is the purpose of a sacrament? Just like here in Boston, some of the students waved their hands eagerly while others stepped back, hoping that they wouldn't be called on!



The anointing and light tap on the cheek for each of the confirmandi was greeted with more song, dance and cheers. The Mass continued as we joined one hundred and eighty newly confirmed souls in thanking God for the gift of the strengthening of their faith, supported by the Propagation of the Faith.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.