On Oct. 4, an exciting event will take place at the Track at New Balance in Brighton. The Hope for Life event on that Saturday will be an opportunity for Catholics to celebrate the beauty, dignity, and sanctity of life, and to joyfully proclaim the gospel of life. This unique gathering has been planned over many months by the Archdiocese of Boston Pro-Life Office and by Mother Olga and the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, along with the Men of Divine Mercy Prayer Group. Mother Olga, a champion of life, will be one of the speakers. We will be joined by Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus in the series "The Chosen" and who is himself a faithful disciple of the Lord. Along with music and fellowship, this is a remarkable opportunity to deepen faith and honor God's gift of life.



A generation ago, when St. John Paul II visited the United States, he warned us of the rise of a culture of death and called upon us to build a culture of life. In the years since, the prophetic wisdom of St. John Paul is ever more urgent as our culture sees more and more contempt for life. With rising violence, deepening divide, and angry rhetoric, our culture slips towards darkness. The summons of the saint is more important than ever, and this gathering is the perfect opportunity to make the choice for life. It will be a gathering for and not against. With bold witness, joyful song, and a deep sense of shared mission, we will celebrate that most basic gift and right, life itself. We will celebrate the gift of each unique human person and the beauty of God's plan for creation and for His people.



It is easy in our culture to tear down and denigrate. The better path is the one in which we build up and encourage. As I visit the parishes and schools of the archdiocese, I see love for life and hope for life in the many ways that our communities come together and give of themselves for the sake of others. This past week, I had the joy of joining Lawrence Catholic Academy for the opening of their new school. After years of hard work and the generosity of people of faith, Father Paul O'Brien presided over the opening of a beautiful new school building that will serve life by lifting young people to the truth and grace of Jesus Christ. The joy was palpable in that gathering, and it was a joy both for those who receive the gift of a new school and for those who have the privilege of giving to the project and helping in its work.



Here is the truth of God that flows when people respond to the call of the Lord. The Lord never asked for Himself, He gave Himself freely and trustingly for the sake of the world. And He asked us to do likewise in His name. He entrusted us with His work of healing and reconciliation: "Whatsoever you do for the least of these... ." When human beings respond to that call and recognize the presence of the Lord among us in our brothers and sisters then hope abounds.



Consider joining us on Oct. 4. Take a moment to allow the Lord to speak His Word to your heart. Open your heart to His grace and mercy. You will be bringing the gift of yourself for the Lord and for your brothers and sisters. I will rejoice to be with you, and we will all find Hope for Life!







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston