September 1955: Polio delays the school year

As the school bells ring and we readjust to autumn schedules, we may count our blessings in the routine and find gratitude for the mundane, for it is not always so. Seventy years ago, in September 1955, the start of school was delayed two weeks due to the polio epidemic.



A recurring yet severe threat, polio had caused epidemics for decades, with increased cases typically occurring in summer. Many people began to avoid crowds and public gatherings, and parents limited children's time with new friends due to concerns about the spread of the disease. In March 1955, staff at Boston Children's Hospital noted that polio patients were arriving earlier in the year and in greater numbers than usual. Pediatric care teams prepared for a difficult year.



Advertisement

Around that same time, on March 26, 1955, The Pilot reported on archdiocesan schools' wait to hear if the Salk polio vaccine was approved by the National Institute of Health and was effective against the disease. Approval came shortly after, in April 1955, and the polio shot was rolled out for first- and second-grade parochial students on May 18, 1955. Thirty-eight pupils at Our Lady of Grace School in Everett were hailed as "polio pioneers" in the Chelsea Transcript for participating in the 1954 vaccine trials. With most parents consenting to their children's vaccination, authorities hoped to conduct two of the three rounds of shots before the end of the school year. Reporter Wellington Wales, in a May 9, 1955, article for the Boston Herald, commented that "the children of Boston will get their polio shots if it takes all summer."



On Sept. 4, 1955, the Boston Sunday Post noted that "with the area undergoing the worst polio situation it has ever known, there has been agitation to delay the start of the new school year." Indeed, when Boston public and parochial schools were set to open on schedule on Sept. 8, concern from parents and teachers led to a delayed start until Sept. 22. The outbreak was waning, but "parental pressure (overcame) medical opinion," noted the Boston Traveler on Sept. 2. This article also cites petitions from mothers in Chelsea who called the lack of postponement "a flagrant violation of the very first rule for the prevention of a spread of polio," contradicting common guidance to avoid congregating children. Working with municipal authorities, Archdiocesan Superintendent of Schools Msgr. Timothy O'Leary further requested Catholic schools outside Boston to "reopen according to the decision of the educational and health authorities in their respective communities," per the Boston Record on Sept. 2, 1955.



Reporter Trudy Dyer, in a Sept. 6, 1955, article for the Boston American, put her nose to the grindstone and interviewed a group of South Boston students for their thoughts on the delay. Dyer noted that opinions seemed to be divided along gender lines. One seventh-grade girl at Msgr. Patterson School commented, "I'm dying to wear my new school clothes, and . . . I don't want to wait any longer." Regarding sartorial styles, one male student retorted, "we want to keep on wearing dungarees and T shirts forever -- no more dress-up shoes and ties and stuff." On the other hand, many students, regardless of gender, "think the extra time is pure gravy."



On Sept. 17, 1955, The Pilot reported that "Mass of the Holy Spirit will officially open the majority of the 323 Catholic schools in the Boston Archdiocese this week," officially beginning the school year for its 134,400 parochial pupils. The article also touted the openings and expansions of several new and renovated archdiocesan schools. Life was similar for public schools: a Sept. 7, 1955, article in The Boston Globe detailed many delayed openings in the Greater Boston area as well, following guidance and legislature at the state level. On Sept. 22, per The Boston Globe, Boston Health Commissioner Dr. John Cauley reported only two new cases of polio and encouraged parents to show no hesitation in sending children back to school.



In the ensuing months, the archdiocese collaborated with the Boston Health Department to make the polio vaccine available. Throughout 1956, Cardinal Richard Cushing agreed to have periodic Health Department announcements read out in all Boston parishes, regarding who could get the vaccine and where. Archdiocese properties hosted four inoculation stations run by the Health Department: at St. Lazarus School in East Boston, St. Theresa Parish Hall in West Roxbury, St. Peter Parochial School in Dorchester, and the Knights of Columbus Building in Mattapan.



These events may recall the recent school delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In both cases, Catholic and public schools alike took measures to ensure students' safety. Quotes in this article from periodicals besides The Pilot and The Boston Globe come from a Catholic Schools scrapbook in the Archives dated 1954-1956. To learn more about our collections, please visit bostoncatholic.org/archives.







REBECCA MAITLAND IS AN ARCHIVIST OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.