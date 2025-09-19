Actor, comedian Kevin James keynotes Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner

BOSTON -- Kevin James had some advice for the priests of the Archdiocese of Boston.



Speaking to hundreds of priests, and thousands of supporters at the 17th annual Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner at the Omni Seaport Hotel on Sept. 11, the "King of Queens" and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" star offered a few suggestions to Boston's shepherds. His first tip: "Don't be afraid to speak the truth."



"The truth, clearly spoken, is what converted me and so many of my friends," James said. "You don't have to be wishy-washy or apologetic about it. Our faith is complete."



Second, he said that the faithful need "fathers, not friends."



"Speak with authority," he said. "Act with authority. Give us penances with authority. We will respect you for it."



Lastly, he told the priests to "leave the entertainment to entertainers."



"You weren't called to compete with the world," he said. "You were called to transform it. Make the disciples of all nations. If you try to compete with modern trends, you're going to lose."



Above all, however, James wanted to thank the priests for what they had done for him.



"Thank you for the late night sick calls, for being the shoulder to cry on when a family member dies, for the sleepless nights and endless days, for the edifying word when we are in doubt and despair," he said.



James, a devout Catholic who tries to have a priest on the set of every film he stars in, was the keynote speaker at the fundraising dinner for Clergy Trust, which is responsible for the retirement and healthcare needs of active and senior priests in good standing throughout the Archdiocese of Boston. Clergy Trust also operates Regina Cleri, the residence for senior priests in Boston's West End. This year's celebration met its $2.5 million fundraising goal.



"I think we could all agree that the care and wellness of our priests deserve a high bar," said dinner co-chair Joe Campanelli, who announced that the fundraiser had met its goal. "Your support for this year's dinner directly helps the Clergy Trust team ensure all of our active and senior priests receive the care and support they need to continue serving the church and our broader communities."



It was Archbishop Richard Henning's first Celebration of the Priesthood as Archbishop of Boston. Last year's celebration, which he attended while he was still Bishop of Providence, was his first major event in Boston after Pope Francis named him Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley's successor. At the time, hundreds of people asked Archbishop Henning if he was a Red Sox fan.



"Since our last meeting, I've had a conversion," he joked in his remarks at this year's dinner. "So Cardinal O'Malley, thank you for receiving me into the faith," after which he put on a Red Sox cap, to laughter and applause.



He thanked the staff of the archdiocese and the Clergy Trust who hosted the celebration.



"Last but not least, again, thank you to our priests, particularly our senior priests, for your gift to the priesthood, for your ministry, for your presence here tonight in such great numbers," he said. "It's a joy to be with you."



He used his remarks to reflect on everything he had done since his installation as archbishop on Oct. 31, 2024.



"I've seen dozens of beautiful churches that lift the spirit and visited Catholic schools that move the heart," he said. "I've shaken thousands of hands and prayed with people in more than 1,000 churches and chapels. I've hiked World's End in Hingham and looked out at the ocean from Cape Ann. I've marched in parades and processions and feasts. I've prayed with the elderly in care homes and with the young in Boston Children's Hospital. I've walked Harvard Yard and sat on the floor in Lawrence Catholic Academy to read to the preschoolers."



He said he has spoken to the faithful in English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, "and even a word or two in Vietnamese."



"I give thanks to God for calling me to this mission, and I am in awe at the beauty and richness of our region, its culture, its landscape, its communities, its universities, its institutions," he said. "But above all, the thing which most touches my heart are the people. It is that human quotient that makes this place a home. And I feel at home with you."



Since this year's dinner fell on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums performed a musical tribute to first responders. Archbishop Henning said he was especially moved by the performance, because his father was a New York City firefighter.



"Friends, we will never forget the lives lost, or the heroism of those many first responders," said Bishop Robert Reed, the evening's master of ceremonies. "We must also remember the way in which our nation came together in hope and with love following that terrible day, showing our incredible strength and resiliency as Americans."



He referenced the Sept. 10 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a reason why "we must continue to pray for peace in this broken and divided country." He then invited the audience to stand and sing "God Bless America."



James, whose appearance had been kept under wraps as a "special celebrity guest" for weeks before the dinner, began his remarks by jokingly saying "Bless me fathers, for I have sinned."



"While my work is often centered on providing laughter and relief from the stresses and seriousness of life, which it seems we all need more and more of these days, I recognize the essential nature of your service," he said.



He said that the spiritual gifts given by priests are "a far greater contribution than anything I could have offered the world" -- except, he joked, for the episode of "The King of Queens" where he learned how to pole dance.



"I am truly humbled to be speaking to a room full of priests of Almighty God," he said, "and I would much rather listen, be listening to you and taking in your wisdom, which is what I try to do every day."



He joked that he wanted the Celebration of the Priesthood to be a fundraiser for better sound systems and air conditioning in parishes.



"I don't care what you do," he said. "Something needs to be done so no one, no one else, has to suffer sitting in that pew, you know, the one pew where the oscillating fan just barely reaches."



As a young man, James said he was a "punch-in" Catholic: He would try to go to Mass as late as possible and leave as early as possible. That was until Good Friday 2004 when he went to see the recently-released "The Passion of the Christ," because it was the only activity his devout father would approve of on Good Friday.



"I went in there, and within the first five minutes, I'm bawling," he said. "And it changed my perspective on so many things. It's one of those seismic shifts we look at and we say 'Wow, I've got to get back on the right path.'"



He could feel "something deeper" calling him back to the faith. His wife Steffiana de la Cruz, who grew up in a nonobservant family, started attending Mass regularly after the death of James's father. She proposed that the two of them and his mother attend weekly Bible study sessions together. He was baffled.



"I thought it was going to be this stuffy priest that's going to tell me what I can't do, or this or that," he recalled. "And it was an incredible speaker at the time. And I remember him laying down his story and what he's gone through, the struggle. And it moved me so much."



James said couldn't wait for the next session. He ended up bringing his family and was so enthralled by the speaker that he "begged him" to do Bible study at James's house.



"It was one thing after another that started leading me closer and closer to God," he said.



As a younger man, he said, he would "shortchange" Mass. Now he could slow down and appreciate it. His wife enjoyed going to Traditional Latin Mass. At first, he considered it "brutal" because he couldn't understand any of it. He told his spiritual director, who said: "Just sit there, just take it in, and let it wash over you, and don't worry about what you're not understanding, because it's not about you."



"None of this is possible without you, with priests," James told those gathered at the dinner. "The priesthood, yeah, it focused me. It really focused my life in a way that I can concentrate on."



After all, he said, it was priests who married him, baptized and confirmed his children, celebrated his parents' funerals, and absolved him of his sins.



"I feel lost without one," he said. "I really do. Yes, on occasion, I am able to bring people laughter. And it's a beautiful gift from God. It really is, but you priests can bring us God himself."



Archbishop Henning later joked that he would be happy to hear James's confession.