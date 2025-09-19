Deacon Kevin Patrick Rauseo

Read Special Section

Related Photo Gallery







One of four brothers, Kevin is the third of the four. His parents are Winifred (Kelly) Rauseo and the late Stephen. Two older brothers are Stephen Joseph and Michael Sean, and the younger is Joseph John.



Raised in Everett, and born on March 3, 1970, he attended local schools: Hamilton Elementary, Parlin Junior High, and Everett High School. He graduated from Salem State University in 1992 with a bachelor of arts in history; and has a JD from Suffolk University Law School, granted in 1996.



He is married to Melissa (Schiavo) Rauseo, and they are the parents of two sons: Kevin, Nashua, N.H.; and Patrick, Hudson, N.H.; and two daughters, Mary and Samantha, both of Hudson, N.H.



Currently, he works in the Granite State, at the Circuit Court of the State of New Hampshire.



He and his family are parishioners of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Londonderry, N.H.