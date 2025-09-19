Deacon Benjamin Konrad Hansberry

Read Special Section

Related Photo Gallery







The eldest of the three children of Kurt and Kathryn (Fischer) Hansberry, he was born in the Lone Star State in San Antonio on June 2, 1988. He has two siblings, Nicholas of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Rachel of Minneapolis.



He was raised in Minnesota and attended schools in Alexandria, Minn. Elementary school at St. Mary School, Discovery Middle School, and Alexandria High School.



In 2010, he received a BA degree from St. John University, Collegeville, Minn., majoring in philosophy and music. The university is known for its Benedictine tradition and its emphasis on the liberal arts. The university is one of the few same-sex schools, in its case all-male undergraduate institutions in the United States.



He also has postgraduate degrees, all from New York's Columbia University: master of arts, master of philosophy, and doctor of philosophy in music theory, granted in 2017.



He is associate director of graduate student teaching at the Massachusetts Institutes of Technology, Cambridge.



During his deacon formation, he has been serving a hospital internship at Cambridge Health Alliance, and at St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham.



He is married to Sarah (Iker) Hansberry; they are the parents of Charles and living in Malden. They are parishioners of Mary Queen of Peace Parish, Medford.