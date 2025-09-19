Deacon Matthew Thomas Bensman

Read Special Section

An Ohio native, he was born on Dec. 21, 1987, in Toledo. He is the youngest of the three children of Jacquelyn (Mercurio) Bensman and the late Thomas. He has two older siblings, sisters Lynsay Baggs and Lismarie Bensman.



Raised in the Buckeye State, all his education through college was there. For elementary school, it was Little Flower, Toledo, and Toledo Catholic High. For undergraduate, he went to the eastern part of the state, and in 2010, graduated from the Franciscan University of Steubenville with a BA, majoring in philosophy and theology.



He is married to KellyAnn (Brown) Bensman, and they are the parents of three: Graham, nine; Caroline, seven; and Theodore, three. The family makes its home in Middleborough.



Prior to and during his diaconal formation, he has been active at Holy Family Parish, Duxbury; St. Mary Parish, Plymouth; and St. Joseph Parish, Kingston.