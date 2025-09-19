Deacon David Arthur Barceleau

Read Special Section

Born in Lynn on May 26, 1962, he is the son of Jhoan (Corcoran) Barceleau and the late Arthur. He has a younger sister, Patricia Bourque. He and his wife, Elizabeth (Reynolds) Barceleau, are the parents of two sons, Dominic, Columbus, Ohio, and Patrick, Portland, Maine.



He graduated from Sacred Heart School, Lynn, and from St. Dominic Savio High School in East Boston prior to enrolling at Salem State University, from which he received a BA in business administration in 1985. In 2011, he was granted a master's in education from Endicott College in Beverly, and in 2017, a diploma from the Theological Institute for the New Evangelization, a program at St. John Seminary, Brighton.



Now retired, he previously worked for the National Park Service, the US Army at its Natick Labs, National Guard, Reading, and Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as for Atwood and Morrill Company, Salem.



He and his wife Liz are parishioners at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Parish, Lynn, and have been involved in the formation program there for the OCIA. During his deacon formation, he has been serving in the Chaplaincy Office of the Essex County Correctional Facility, Middleton.