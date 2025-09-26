Our nation's soul

Like many in America, I have felt the pain of the violence and chaos that have erupted repeatedly in recent years. The darkness that lurks in the human heart has been on display to a degree that the horrific has become ordinary. I can remember that in the aftermath of the terrible attacks on 9/11, the most powerful healing came in the truth that we came together as neighbors. In the years since, we have become so fractious that we now look at fellow Americans as enemies. We have seen people murdered as they go about their daily lives. Last June, two Minnesota State representatives were shot in their homes and one died alongside her husband. This month, Pennsylvania police officers were ambushed and three were murdered. Last week we witnessed the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk. Even schools and church sanctuaries are no longer refuges and have been desecrated by violence. We are risking the loss of our very soul as a nation if we continue to travel down this road.



I remain a man of hope because I trust in Jesus Christ and His grace. It is always possible to turn back towards the light. But I would not be human if I did not feel a little overwhelmed these days by this madness. Perhaps you have been feeling some of the same grief and sadness at such events and at the awful chatter and divisions that precede and follow the violence. Sometimes, I wish we could just be quiet, practice some humility, and reflect on what God might wish to say. I do not have the answers for the challenges before us. I do know that God hears our prayers and that what we pray for shapes how we act in the world. The Lord's Own prayer gives us the model of how to place our trust in God's mercy and pledge to do likewise: "Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done . . .," "forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us . . .," "deliver us from evil . . ."



Next Monday, Sept. 29, is the feast of the Archangels. The Archangel Michael, the Sword of God, is the patron of all those who protect and serve, particularly police officers. Police Departments consciously stand between our communities and chaos. They risk themselves because they know that the exercise of their duty is to protect those who cannot protect themselves. They earn and deserve our respect, our prayers, and our gratitude. If you know any officers or their families, it is a good day to express gratitude. It is also a good day to pray for those who model their service on the example of the archangel. It is a good day to pray for all those who serve as officers of the court or in elected office. Pray for their safety, pray for their families, and pray that they may use their authority wisely, prudently, and in the service of the common good.



May I also suggest that we pray for our nation? Pray that through the intercession of St. Michael that we be delivered from evil and all physical and spiritual harm. Pray that the Lord might heal our selfishness and division. Pray that the Lord might open our eyes to see not enemies, but friends and neighbors. Pray that He might open our ears to listen before pronouncing. Pray that the Lord, in His infinite mercy, turn us away from the path of chaos and violence and renew the soul of this nation.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston