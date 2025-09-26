This Hunger Action Month, Catholic Charities remains committed to alleviating food insecurity

Growing up on a farm, the end of summer and the beginning of fall was always one of my favorite times of year. There is abundance with every harvest, and the cooler evenings were a welcome reprieve after a hard day's work. Now this season has another special significance related to food for me: September is Hunger Action Month, a time to reflect on the urgent and growing issue of food insecurity.



We are seeing this play out at Catholic Charities Boston's four regional pantries each week. Across Massachusetts, the reality is staggering: more than one in three households struggle with food insecurity, according to a recent study by the Greater Boston Food Bank. That means every third family you pass at the grocery store, at school drop-off, or at church may be unsure of where their next meal will come from. At Catholic Charities Boston, every day, we see parents working full-time jobs who still can't afford groceries, senior citizens choosing between paying their medical bills or buying food, and single mothers juggling the high costs of childcare, groceries, and rent while trying to keep their families afloat.



Food insecurity is not a distant issue -- it is not just a set of data to be debated, it is here, it is urgent, and it affects our neighbors in deeply personal ways. It is an issue that demands our action.



As one of the most comprehensive social service providers in the state, Catholic Charities Boston is a critical safety net across Eastern Massachusetts, providing a wide array of vital services.



As vice president of basic needs, I have the privilege of witnessing our dedicated program staff working on the frontlines every day. I also see how our services -- from food pantries, mental health counseling, housing support, and more -- are deeply interconnected. When families in need turn to Catholic Charities, we provide holistic solutions that empower them toward self-sufficiency, whether that means affordable childcare, job training, or ESOL classes.



First and foremost, however, families need food. No child should ever have to go to bed hungry. Our pantry teams work tirelessly every day to make sure that does not happen. Last year, Catholic Charities Boston distributed 2.9 million pounds of food -- the equivalent of 2.4 million meals -- to nearly 70,000 individuals across our food pantries in Lynn, Dorchester, Brockton, and Lowell. When we come together as a community -- service providers, volunteers, and donors -- we make an incredible difference in the lives of our clients.



We are fortunate to partner with so many incredible organizations that help stock our four pantries, including the Greater Boston Food Bank, Spoonfuls, the Brockton Area Hunger Network, the Phoenix Food Hub, and many more. Still, reduced federal funding has made it harder to keep our shelves consistently stocked with the nutritious, culturally relevant foods our clients deserve. Recent legislation has also cut access to SNAP benefits and Medicaid coverage, leaving families across Massachusetts more vulnerable than ever.



Food insecurity touches every community, but it disproportionately harms children, seniors living on fixed incomes that no longer cover basic needs, single mothers, and middle-class families stretched beyond their means.



Behind every statistic is a human story. Parents quietly skipping meals so their children can eat. Veterans stretching one meal into three. Families forced to choose between rent, healthcare, and groceries. No family should ever have to face these choices.



At Catholic Charities Boston, we believe that access to food is a fundamental human right. Hunger is a complex issue, but we find strength in coming together to help one another. We urge you to please join us in this vital work.



Now more than ever, your support matters. There are many ways to take action during Hunger Action Month and beyond.



Donate financially to Catholic Charities Boston, helping us to distribute nutritious food to families in need. Volunteer your time to stock shelves, distribute groceries, or assist families at one of our four food pantries. Join us for the 2025 Ride for Food, in partnership with Three Squares New England, and help raise vital funds to support hunger relief efforts; this peer-to-peer fundraising event raises funds and creates greater awareness about the reality of food insecurity in our communities.



Every act of generosity, large or small, helps us strengthen our safety nets. This Hunger Action Month, I invite you to join us. Together, we can transform lives and create lasting hope for families who need it most.



To learn more about how you can support Catholic Charities Boston, visit ccab.org/ways-to-give.







JONATHAN TETRAULT IS VICE PRESIDENT OF BASIC NEEDS AT CATHOLIC CHARITIES BOSTON.