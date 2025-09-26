Retired BC professor helps guide museum visitors in the spirituality of icons

CLINTON -- Dennis Sardella can be found many days at the Icon Museum and Study Center in Clinton, surrounded by the rigid, transfixing stares of Christs, saints, martyrs, and angels from centuries of Eastern Christian devotion. He has served as a docent at the largest icon museum in North America for over a decade.



The 84-year-old has been surrounded by icons his whole life. He is a Maronite, part of an Eastern Catholic Church that follows the West Syriac Rite and originated in modern-day Syria and Lebanon in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D. His wife is a Melkite Catholic. In both of these traditions, icons play the role that statues do in Latin Rite (Roman) Catholicism. Like many Eastern Catholics, Sardella keeps a domestic shrine of icons in the eastern corner of his home. Icons became a serious part of Sardella's spirituality when, in his 40s, he discovered a book called "The Meaning of Icons."



"They're important to me because they're the center of my spirituality," he said. "Icons are really the spiritual language of the Eastern Church. They are carriers. They're not just art, they're actually carriers of the doctrine."



He said that Melkite and Roman Catholicism are "indistinguishable" beyond their aesthetics. He currently lives in Franklin, far from any Eastern Rite church, so he and his wife worship at St. Joseph Parish in Medway. He recently wrote a series of articles about icons for St. Joseph's weekly bulletin to educate parishioners about the Eastern tradition.



"Icons are fundamentally an eastern expression of basic universal Christian truths," he said.



He discovered the Icon Museum by accident while leafing through Yankee Magazine.



"I remember thinking, 'Great, it's some old Russian guy with about four icons in the back of his house, who's yearning for the return of the czar,'" he said. "But we came to visit, and we were really impressed with the place."



The museum, opened in 2006 to house the private collection of plastics magnate Gordon B. Lankton, is the largest of its kind in North America. Icons are liturgical objects, and each one is blessed after its creation. The idea of putting them in a secular museum was controversial, so a priest blessed the building when it opened.



Most icons in the collection are Russian Orthodox, but to Sardella, their imagery and meaning transcend denomination. He said that in ancient churches, a curtain would separate the altar from the assembly. In today's Eastern churches, an iconostasis, or wall of icons, serves as the veil between Earth and Heaven.



"When you stand in front of an icon, and you pray before an icon, what you're doing is looking at Heaven," he said.



He has worked at the museum since he retired from Boston College in 2012, where he taught chemistry for 45 years. Icons and chemistry are quite similar, he said -- both involve breaking down something's parts to understand the whole. Icons have their own language, developed over centuries to proclaim the Gospel. Twenty-first-century icons in the museum stay close to the traditions of their medieval forebears. Like church doctrine, Sardella said, they endure, even if their wood backings warp with age.



Some are hauntingly simple, while others are staggering in their opulence. Not much is known about the icons' origins or previous owners before they were donated to the museum, except for rough ideas of the time and place in which they were created. They have survived periods of iconoclastic destruction from Muslim theocracy to Soviet atheism. Sardella often wonders what the icons' eyes have witnessed. Iconographers rarely signed their work, and most of their names are lost to history.



In Eastern Christianity, he said, being an iconographer is a vocation as solemn as the priesthood.



"In the East, the iconographer, the painter, is subordinate to his subject," he said. "His job is to proclaim it, just as a priest, for example, is subordinate to his subject."



Icons exist to be analyzed, and Sardella has spent years studying their complex web of symbolism so he can explain it to tour groups. A fast thinker who tends to talk with his hands, Sardella walked up to a 16th-century Greek icon of Christ and dissected it as he would for visitors.



"How do we know who this is?" he likes to ask his tour groups.



They all reply that the icon depicts Jesus.



"Okay, how do you know it's Jesus?" He asks.



"Well, because he looks like Jesus," they say.



Indeed, the icon is the traditional long-haired, bearded Christ, framed by a halo. Sardella said that a halo is "an artist's representation of the light of God streaming out of a person."



Christ's halo is marked with a cross. He is the only person in icons to receive that honor. The icon is backed with a golden sheen that Sardella compared to the light passing through a stained-glass window. Christ's robes are red, representing his blood and suffering, and blue, representing Heaven. The two-toned robes represent Christ's human and divine nature. He blesses the viewer by placing his ring and pinky fingers upward, also reflecting his dual nature, and points his index and middle fingers down toward his thumb. Those three fingers represent the Holy Trinity. His nose is long and thin, with flared nostrils, which Sardella said represents "spiritual sensitivity." His eyes, the windows to the soul, are large. His lips are small and his ears are big, reminding viewers to listen more than they talk. The icon is inscribed with the Greek initials for Jesus Christ. Within the halo are Greek letters that spell out "I am."



Sardella explained other common stylistic tropes in icons, such as stars that "look like Oreo cookies" representing Mary's virginity, and her clothes resembling those of a Byzantine princess. In Eastern icons, Mary traditionally wears purple, the most expensive dye in the ancient world. Only the Byzantine royal family could wear purple garments. He pointed out a baby Jesus that looked like a middle-aged man and explained that the reason for such a depiction was twofold: To convey Jesus's wisdom, and because children back then "were regarded as little adults." He said that whether an icon is beautiful or crudely-drawn, its spiritual effect is the same.



Sardella moved on to a pair of icons hanging next to each other, two of his favorites in the museum. Most icons are stiff and lacking emotion, reminding him of Victorian portraits, but in this icon of the Madonna and Child, both mother and son have much softer features. The infant Christ's face is pressed against Mary's. His unnaturally long arm wraps around her head to embrace her (Sardella said such elongated proportions give icons "an ethereal look") like a baby would embrace his mother. Next to it is an icon that Sardella called an "Eastern Pieta," depicting Mary laying the "bolt upright" Christ in his tomb. In both icons, he said, Christ is being supported by his mother.



"If you look at the two figures, the composition is the same," he said. "What's different is that the figures have been transposed."



He stood before an extremely elaborate 17th-century Russian icon of the Last Judgment whose 61-by-48-inch canvas was populated by dozens of saints and sinners. The hand of God emerges from the clouds, holding a scale on which angels and demons weigh a naked, prayerful soul. The angels emit red beams of light to cast out the demons and the damned. One canine devil lunges for a fleeing angel's toes. A "sin worm," a slithering dog-headed creature whose bulging stomachs are labeled with sins (Sardella's Slavonic is rusty, so he can't name the exact transgressions), waits to swallow the soul. If his sins outweigh his virtues, the soul will slide through the sin worm down to the scarlet fires of Hell, where Satan and Judas await. In Eastern icons, the size of a figure is proportional to the size of their role in the composition, so Judas looks like an infant sitting in Satan's lap.



"Important people were big, unimportant people were small," Sardella said.



The icon continues the ancient taboo against showing God with a human face. Since Jesus had a human form, depicting him was acceptable because the faithful would see the face of God through his eyes. God himself, however, did not have human form.



"Once you got to the Renaissance," Sardella said, "then all bets are off."