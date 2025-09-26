125 years of academic excellence at St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline

Read Special Section

Founded in 1899, St. Mary of the Assumption School recently celebrated 125 years of educating and inspiring students. This was a beautiful milestone for our school, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the history of the school and how many students have grown here at St. Mary's over the years. We commemorated this milestone with a large celebration at the end of last year, joined by many members of our school and parish communities, as well as several alumni who remain an integral part of the St. Mary's legacy.



During this landmark year, St. Mary's was recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School. National Blue Ribbon Schools (NBRS) is the official program of the U.S. Department of Education that recognizes outstanding schools. Receiving this award is a great honor that recognizes overall academic excellence. For St. Mary's, this award was a reflection of the dedication, hard work, and collaboration of our entire school community of students, teachers, staff, families, board members, and donors.



Advertisement

At St. Mary's, academic excellence goes far beyond getting the highest grade; it encompasses curiosity, perseverance, the desire to use our knowledge to serve God and others, and the fostering of our goals. This is one of our core values here at St. Mary's that we instill in our students. In the spirit of curiosity, our school has worked hard over the last several years to grow and improve our academic offerings. We greatly value the "whole learner," and thus our educational programming extends beyond the core subjects. We offer world language education beginning in pre-K. As students grow, they have exposure to multiple world languages, learning French, Spanish, and Latin at various points in their educational journey. We have also worked to expand our special programming to feature fine and performing arts, music, and physical education. This allows our students to grow their curiosity and academic excellence in a variety of fields.



Each year, our enrollment continues to grow at St. Mary's. In October of 2024, we opened our Infant-Toddler Program licensed under the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care. We are now able to educate students beginning in infancy all the way through their commencement in grade eight. We are excited to continue to grow and expand our school as we work to build the next 125 years of our school's legacy.



If you are interested in enrolling your child at St. Mary's, please email admissions@stmarys-brookline.org. To learn more about our school, please visit our website stmarys-brookline.org.







CHRISTINE NADJARIAN IS THE PRINCIPAL OF ST. MARY OF THE ASSUMPTION SCHOOL, BROOKLINE.