A rebirth in Weymouth

At St. Francis Xavier Middle School in Weymouth, a spirit of renewal is alive and well. The middle school, serving grades five to eight, is experiencing a season of growth, transformation, and hope. As the only dedicated Catholic middle school on the South Shore in the Archdiocese of Boston, St. Francis Xavier has embraced its unique mission: to guide students through the formative middle school years with faith, care, and a record of academic excellence.



Middle school is a time of tremendous growth -- academically, socially, and spiritually. St. Francis Xavier is designed to serve the unique needs of this age group. The school's dedicated faculty and staff specialize in working with students at this pivotal age, understanding their needs and helping them discover their gifts and voice. With an average class size of just 15 students, teachers can know each child personally and build the strong relationships that help young people thrive.



The Voyager Learning Center offers individualized academic support for students who need extra help. Staffed by a director and an aide, the learning center provides both push-in and pull-out services to ensure that student education plans are supported and students reach their full potential. The curriculum at St. Francis Xavier is both rigorous and well rounded. In addition to core academic subjects, students study Spanish, art, music, technology, and physical education. This broad foundation prepares students to succeed not only in high school but also in life.



The results speak for themselves: 100 percent of the Class of 2025 was accepted to their first-choice high schools, a remarkable achievement that reflects the school's strong high-school preparatory program. Parents are noticing the difference, too; the school boasts a 93 percent student retention rate, far higher than in previous years, demonstrating the growing confidence families place in the St. Francis experience.



Life at St. Francis Xavier Middle School extends far beyond the classroom. Students are encouraged to lead, serve, and grow in community. Student council gives students a voice and outlet to serve and lead, while a wide array of in-school and after-school activities -- basketball, drama, instrumental music lessons, and clubs -- enrich their daily experience.



At the heart of it all is faith. Through daily prayer, liturgies, and service, students deepen their relationship with God. The Pathways to Grace Confirmation Program for seventh and eighth graders prepares them to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation, ensuring that academic growth goes hand in hand with spiritual maturity. The school's Catholic identity is woven into every aspect of student life and welcomes students of all faiths.



St. Francis Xavier's rebirth is also visible in its physical growth and improvements. Through a series of grants and strategic investments, the school has made significant upgrades in the past year. A capital improvement grant provided a new play space for students to enjoy during recess. A safety and security grant allowed for the installation of secure door access and entry systems, ensuring that students learn in a safe environment. Additionally, a Catholic Health Foundation grant expanded adjustment counselor services, and the ways in which the school supports student well-being and mental health.



These investments reflect the school's commitment to continuous improvement and its belief that students deserve the best possible environment for learning and growth.



With rising enrollment, dedicated faculty, and a community united in mission, St. Francis Xavier Middle School is charting a bright course for the future. Families are discovering a school that is not only academically strong but also joyfully Catholic, a place where students are known and loved as we prepare them to excel in high school and beyond. St. Francis is a place where families experience a wonderful, faith-filled community.



As the school continues its upward trajectory, families are warmly invited to visit, meet the faculty, and experience the community firsthand at the Fall Open House: Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Families are encouraged to reach out to admissions director, Mrs. Heather McGailey, at their convenience for a personal tour (hmcgailey@sfxschoolwey.org).



St. Francis Xavier Middle School is a community of faith, learning, and growth. On the South Shore, it stands as a beacon of Catholic education and a sign of what is possible when a school embraces both tradition and renewal.







MARISSA BIANCHI IS VICE PRINCIPAL (MBIANCHI@SFXSCHOOLWEY.ORG OR 781-335-6868) AT ST. FRANCIS XAVIER MIDDLE SCHOOL IN WEYMOUTH, A GRADE FIVE TO EIGHT SCHOOL SERVING 133 STUDENTS FROM 21 COMMUNITIES ON THE SOUTH SHORE.