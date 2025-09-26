Building a foundation for life

Read Special Section

Research shows that early childhood education is critically important for a child's overall development and has lasting impacts throughout their life. St. Bridget School in Framingham, MA, recognizes this importance and has created a program that nurtures a child's curiosity and motivation to learn through a variety of methodologies, including an abundance of hands-on exploration and play. The Early Childhood Program, which offers preschool and pre-kindergarten for students starting as early as age 2.9 years, provides a loving, nurturing environment that promotes the development of the whole child pre-K teachers receive ongoing, specialized, professional development to be able to provide high-quality, researched based curriculum to our youngest learners in the school. Having the Early Education Program as part of a larger school allows the students the opportunity to engage in additional curriculum and enrichment activities, such as attending music, gym, and art classes.



St. Bridget School has a six-decade legacy of providing high-quality Catholic education to MetroWest families. Serving students ages 2.9 through grade eight, the school will soon be enrolling for the 2026-2027 school year. Prospective families are encouraged to reach out to Ms. Amanda Popp, vice principal for admissions, to schedule a tour of the school. Our Open House is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Learn more at www.sbsframingham.org or by calling 508-875-0181.







Lauren Nazzaro is the Director of Early Childhood Education (lnazzaro@sbsframingham.org) at St. Bridget School in Framingham, MA. We are a preschool through grade eight school serving a diverse population of 250 students from over 16 communities.