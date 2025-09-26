Where education meets formation: My family's experience at the Saints Academy

Read Special Section

When I think about the most precious moments I spend with my children, moments like Christmas morning, birthday parties, and lazy Sundays in bed together come to mind, but even more vivid are my thoughts of sitting in the pews alongside them for First Friday Mass each month when all the Saints Academy students convene to celebrate God, our community, and our many, many blessings. We are so very, very blessed to be at our school.



Watching my children and their classmates stand up to do a reading at church or lead the entire school in song during these Masses is so moving to me. I often end up shedding a tear. I am reminded not only of how small we are in the world, but of how big our faith is to fill up that room. I can feel my children connect with me, with each other, and with God all at the same time. There's a sense of pride in this togetherness that is almost overwhelming. The priest involves the students in the Mass, and you can sense how their spirits are lifted. These are just some of the incredible moments I get to experience with my kids on their journey at Saints.



I have three children attending the Saints Academy: a second grader, a fourth grader, and an eighth grader. My kids could not be more different, yet they are all thriving by latching onto the best aspects of our school that speak to them the most loudly. My children started their Catholic education during the pandemic. It was a scary time when faith was more important than ever. A school where my kids would not only be safe but would also receive a great education rooted in faith-focused learning was everything. I learned that my daughter would attend third grade in the cafeteria that year given the spacing requirements. I met our principal and the teacher when we were all in masks and couldn't even shake hands. It only took that first meeting for me to put my implicit trust in them. I have never looked back.



One of my favorite aspects about the Saints Academy is that there is one class per grade where the children grow up together and form unshakeable bonds. I also adore seeing all my kids marching into school together where I know they will bump into each other throughout the day given that we are a pre-K to eighth grade school. The leadership and staff is tenured and clearly committed to not only the curriculum but the culture. In many ways, our school is a family.



I'm lucky enough to have the opportunity to volunteer at many of the special events the Saints Academy offers. These fun-filled occasions enrich the Catholic school experience for all students. From the October Trunk-or-Treat when the parking lot becomes a car-filled haunted house, to the December Secret Santa Shop when students pick out those special first gifts of the season for their families, to the June Field Day when I watch my kids fight to reign at tug-of-war as we close out another year, our school is truly my happy place.



The Saints Academy prides itself on both education and formation. I remember the first time I heard the priest talk about this when we were new families at the school. Father David Michael, our pastor, didn't really have to elaborate on what this meant; I knew it right away. My kids would be developing not only as students, but as people. It means they would be taught to live with kindness, love, and respect, reinforcing what we already teach them at home. It means when I send them out into the world, they understand how to learn, love, and live with faith at the forefront.



When people ask me about our school and about Catholic education, I tell them very simply it was the best decision we ever made. Sometimes, I think we should move to a place where we could afford a bigger house or a nicer car, and then, I remember what keeps us here. I remember First Friday Mass. When my children graduate from Saints, I will have invested in the most precious things I have: their well-being, their futures, their little hearts, and their minds. I will have done my absolute best as a parent, and I will have had the time of my life getting to be a part of it all.







MRS. LIZ MICKA IS A SAINTS ACADEMY PARENT AND A CHAIRPERSON OF THE SA PARENT ASSOCIATION. THE SAINTS ACADEMY IS IN BEVERLY, A PRE-K THROUGH GRADE EIGHT SCHOOL. THE SAINTS ACADEMY ADMISSIONS OPEN HOUSE WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY, NOV. 18, 2025, FROM 9:00 A.M. TO 1:00 P.M. WWW.SAINTSACADEMY.ORG.