St. Mary School Early Learning Center

Read Special Section

St. Mary School is a Catholic early learning center that nurtures and educates young students from diverse backgrounds and communities. We offer pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes for children ages two years and nine months through age five, including a transitional kindergarten, and an after-school program.



At St. Mary's, we strive to develop a strong love for learning and a faith-filled foundation for students to become competent, responsible, and caring Catholic children. Our staff is dedicated to providing a curriculum that fosters curiosity, exploration, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.



Our early learning center is a community of teachers, staff, parents, and parish family joined in partnership to educate our children in Catholic faith and values. Our faculty are highly trained and certified early childhood educators. We provide opportunities for each child to learn and develop in a safe and nurturing environment. We believe each child is a unique individual with skills and talents that must be cultivated, developing their spiritual and emotional well-being and respect for all.



Advertisement

All programs at St. Mary Early Learning Center in Winchester follow a standards-based curriculum that reflects key objectives of the National Association for the Education of Young Children Early Learning, Common Core State Standards, and integrates 21st century literacies. Academic excellence is as important in these early stages of growth and development as they are in older years. It is with pride that early childhood programs build a strong foundation for learning and excellence in future years. As part of our curriculum, we also offer enrichment classes for STEM, music, and physical education. Our facility includes a large outdoor playing field and indoor gymnasium. Our staff is EEC certified, CPR and First Aid trained, and we provide a nurse on-site, as well.



St. Mary School was established as a grammar school in 1914, as part of St. Mary Parish in Winchester. The grammar school was re-established as an early learning center in September of 2020, dedicated to nurturing and educating young students.



We will be holding a Fall Open House on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. We are located at 162 Washington Street, Winchester. For more information, visit our website at www.stmaryswinchester.org or call us at 781-729-5515. Come by and visit our school and meet our teachers.







MRS. NANCY RILEY IS THE PRINCIPAL AT ST. MARY EARLY LEARNING CENTER.