Finger on the PULSE

Amidst a week of immersive volunteerism that's designed to be eye-opening, St. John Prep students' work with pupils at Mather Elementary School in Dorchester is a prime example of how to reframe one's perspective. At Mather, 84 percent of the student body comes from a low-income family, 43 percent speaks English as a second language and the three most common native languages are Vietnamese, Cape Verdean Creole, and Spanish. Vulnerability and relatability become Prep kids' closest ally during that shared time.



PULSE is a four-day service experience offered to Prep juniors. About once a month during the school year, different groups of about eight students and two adult chaperones spend four days and three nights in Boston to perform a variety of humanitarian missions that range from organizing donations at the Greater Boston Food Bank to providing meals at Community Servings in Jamaica Plain to offering companionship to clients with disabilities at United Cerebral Palsy. But the PULSE experience transcends those nuts and bolts. It's about breaking down barriers and experiencing society through a different lens.



"The overall goal of PULSE is that the students come back with a new perspective on issues like homelessness, income inequality, and the impacts of gentrification," said Director of Campus Ministry Rob Tyler.



"Service can be fun, but that's not the goal," he continued. "It's not about, 'I'm in a place of privilege and therefore I'm going to help people who are less privileged or have less than I do.' It's about breaking down those walls of 'us' and 'them,' and receiving from them as much as if not more than we may offer to them."



For Tyler, PULSE helps reframe some of the societal realities that can divide people: financial status, perceived intellect, or education level. "For these few days," he said, "we're all in the same boat."



Each PULSE group -- both students and chaperones -- operates on a tight budget of no more than $100 for every shared meal (for 10) of their four-day program. But the limited funds aren't merely meant as a challenge. The practice is intended to simulate what a family living below the poverty line experiences in their day-to-day life. According to the United States Census Bureau, approximately 17 percent of Boston's population lives in poverty. An even greater number experience food insecurity.



"I was surprised by the sheer scale of food insecurity in my area," said rising senior Zack Bezanson who attended PULSE in 2024. "While I have known personally or known of people who suffer from food insecurity, the amount who live in the Boston area alone was eye-opening."



During their four-day immersion, groups reside in sparse accommodations. Early PULSE alumni may remember stays at Boston's Haley House, the Jesuit Urban Center in Boston's South End, or the Chinese Pastoral Center in Boston's Chinatown. Now, PULSE groups stay at St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Charlestown. Students and two chaperones share one bathroom. The kitchen, while functional, can only fit a few people comfortably. The young men sleep on air mattresses in the big auditorium upstairs. But crucially, it has space for the group to come together each night to share a meal and pray.



"On Sunday we go to Mass, which we hope contextualizes this as a faith-centered experience," said Tyler. "Even if many of our students aren't participating in PULSE from a spiritual perspective or as an extension of their faith, we try to help them understand that faith is still at the core of why this program exists."



This lesson comes in different shapes and sizes throughout the experience, such as speaking with members of the clergy. This past April's PULSE group was joined by alumnus Joe Jasinski '06, who spoke about his experience as a seminarian at St. John's Seminary in Boston, specifically the mandatory moments of silence and prayer.



"They are times to learn about God and ourselves from where He is calling us, and also [times to] recognize the importance of good fraternity in that pursuit of holiness," explained Jasinski to the students over a modest dinner of pasta and sauce. "You guys are seeing the fruits of that at St. John's Prep, too. When fraternity is lived well, it really does call all of us higher and helps us find out who God's calling us to be in a lot more profound ways."



Rooted in faith, community, and reflection, PULSE calls on participants to see service not as charity, but as solidarity. When students return from their four days in Boston, they carry with them not just memories of the work they've done, but a renewed sense of empathy, humility, and shared purpose.







