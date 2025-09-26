Growing in greatness: Ground breaking at Montrose School

Read Special Section

"In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous." -- Aristotle



Montrose School in Medfield broke ground this summer on "Growing in Greatness," the first phase of the school's Campus Plan: an exterior campus renewal project, including two new turf fields.



"Growing in Greatness" will advance the school's use of its campus for athletics training and competition; for engagement in the natural world through observation and creativity in science and the arts; and for reflection on God's creation within the connected beauty of the campus pond, its wetlands and Vine Brook.



The project includes:



-- expanding the green space north of Vine Brook to create two regulation turf fields, which will accommodate field hockey, soccer, and lacrosse;



-- restoring the landscape and wetland plantings north of the campus pond;



-- establishing a new system of pedestrian walkways to connect the pond, Vine Brook, the new athletic fields and the campus building at 55 North Street to one another; and



-- designing a new pedestrian bridge over Vine Brook.



Advertisement

Montrose has worked closely with the Town of Medfield throughout the planning of the project. Because Montrose's open campus is in the heart of historic downtown Medfield, this project will benefit both communities. The project will replace 1.5 acres of asphalt with turf fields and landscaping. The school will restore the wetlands, replacing almost 15,000 square feet of invasive species with native plantings. The addition of a second field will promote the growth of Montrose School's athletic department and its programming.



"We're grateful for the generous support of the benefactors who have made these campus improvements possible," said Head of School Katie Elrod. "We aim to be excellent stewards of our property, while creatively utilizing every square inch of it in ways that will enhance the student experience."



On the first day of school tradition, Mrs. Elrod addressed a gathering of all students, faculty, and staff. Noting the creative production underway with the construction project, she spoke to students about creativity as a habit of mind that she hopes they will cultivate this year. Montrose School's nationally recognized LifeCompass Character and Leadership Program features a signature curriculum that helps girls build good habits of mind, heart, and character.



"Creativity doesn't only mean that you like to draw or write poetry," Mrs. Elrod explained. "Creativity is a habit of mind that describes people who are deeply curious, intrinsically motivated, and often have cultivated humility and courage. Most importantly, a creative woman is prepared for a world that is unpredictable."



Mrs. Elrod encouraged each girl to build creativity by fully immersing herself in all that Montrose has to offer this year. She advised them not to shy away from those experiences where they fear they might encounter boredom, frustration, and even failure -- "because we know that it is actually in those types of experiences that we can most grow in creativity, courage, and many other virtues."



Mrs. Elrod also announced a new program that will provide girls with living examples of creativity and courage. This year, Montrose will host the Women of Noble Purpose Residency. Three women who are creatively courageous thought leaders in their fields will spend multiple days at the school, speaking with students, meeting with faculty, and sharing practical wisdom about their areas. These include Innovator-in-Residence Nichole Mercier '94; Poet-in-Residence Theresa Monteiro; and Mother-in-Residence Ester Munt-Brooks.



Ester and her husband, best-selling author and Harvard Professor Arthur Brooks, will give a presentation for parents on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m. as part of our LifeCompass Institute Speaker Series. Through the Speaker Series and other signature programs, Montrose School provides resources for parents to support them in their essential role as the first and most important educators of their daughters.



Mrs. Elrod ended her talk to students by sharing the inspiring example of St. Joan of Arc. She described how St. Joan, on trial facing accusations of heresy, boldly responded, "How else would God speak to me, if not through my imagination?"



"Joan of Arc was a woman of creativity and courage who responded to God's call," said Mrs. Elrod. "She knew that she was a daughter of God and was called to be a saint."







JESSICA HALTON IS DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT AT MONTROSE SCHOOL IN MEDFIELD, AN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL FOR GIRLS IN GRADES SIX TO 12 GUIDED BY THE TEACHINGS OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (JHALTON@MONTROSESCHOOL.ORG OR 508-359-2423).