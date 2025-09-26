Joyful growth and continued excellence in Needham

Read Special Section

St. Joseph School in Needham opened its doors to the 2025-2026 academic year with a renewed spirit and continued momentum, announcing this year's theme: Joyful in Spirit -- Choose Joy. Share Joy. Rooted in the school's mission and four pillars of Faith, Virtue, Intellect, and Stewardship, the theme is a reminder that joy is not simply received but actively chosen and shared, shaping the culture of the school community.



This new year builds on the energy of last year's celebrations, when St. Joseph School marked its 70th anniversary and was recognized as a 2024 U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. In addition to this national honor, the school has seen 10 percent enrollment growth and continues to be a vibrant, faith-filled community where students thrive.



In June 2025, the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) voted to grant St. Joseph School Continued Accreditation following its Commission meeting. In its commendations, NEASC praised:



-- The authentic integration of Catholic identity throughout school life



-- Comprehensive support for the academic, developmental, and social-emotional needs of all learners



-- The school's strategic leadership and forward-looking vision



-- The designation as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence



"These recognitions affirm the strength of our mission and the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and families who make St. Joseph School such a special place," said Head of School Kristen Fiumara. "Our growth and stability are a direct reflection of the trust families place in us and the joy that radiates throughout our community."



As part of this continued growth, St. Joseph School has also strengthened its leadership team. Following an extensive search process involving teachers, parents, advisory board members, and parish leadership, Mrs. Jill Curley has been appointed assistant head of school. An alumna of St. Joseph School, Curley has served the school for more than a decade in multiple roles, most recently as a first-grade teacher and previously as an Upper School language arts teacher, pre-K lead teacher, mentor, advisor, and Mass coordinator.



"Jill's deep love for St. Joseph School, her breadth of experience, and her exceptional communication skills made her the clear choice for this role," Fiumara said. "Her leadership will help guide our community forward as we continue to build on our strong foundation."



As the 2025-2026 academic year begins, St. Joseph School celebrates a legacy of excellence and looks forward to a future filled with growth, faith, and joy.







TORI BANU IS DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS (TBANU@SJS-NEEDHAM.ORG OR 781-444-4459) AT ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL IN NEEDHAM, A ROMAN CATHOLIC PARISH SCHOOL EDUCATING BOYS AND GIRLS FROM AGE 2.9 THROUGH GRADE EIGHT. NAMED A 2024 NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL IS DEDICATED TO FOSTERING STUDENTS' ACADEMIC, SPIRITUAL, AND SOCIAL GROWTH, WITH CORE VALUES OF FAITH, VIRTUE, INTELLECT, AND STEWARDSHIP. IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FAMILIES, THE SCHOOL PREPARES WELL-ROUNDED INDIVIDUALS WITH A STRONG FOUNDATION FOR LIFELONG SUCCESS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.SAINTJOES.COM.