Transition in the chaplaincy at St. Sebastian School, Needham

Read Special Section

At the conclusion of the 2024-25 academic year, St. Sebastian's School marked a significant transition in its spiritual leadership.



After 35 years of faithful service, Father John Arens stepped down from his role as chaplain, becoming a senior priest of the archdiocese. Archbishop Richard G. Henning has appointed Father Christopher J. Boyle as the next chaplain with the start of the 2025-26 school year.



This moment is both one of deep appreciation and anticipation for the school. Father Arens, a revered figure in the community, established a legacy that is probably impossible to encapsulate fully. At the same time, Father Boyle brings with him a vibrant faith, pastoral experience, and a strong connection to the St. Sebastian's community, offering a sense of continuity even in change.



St. Sebastian's is proud to welcome Father Christopher J. Boyle as the second chaplain in the school's history. However, Father Boyle is no stranger to the school. The brother of Brian Boyle '03 (former NHL star) and uncle to three Pichay brothers: Christian '22, Jacob '25, and Daniel '29 Pichay, he has long been connected to the Arrows community. He is also the son of Artie Boyle P'03, author of last year's All-School Read "Six Months to Live." Inspired by his father's profound faith and his own spiritual calling, Father Boyle entered the seminary after years of teaching, coaching, and lay ministry.



Advertisement

A graduate of Boston College High School, Father Boyle was affectionately nicknamed "Father Boyle" by his classmates for his active involvement at Resurrection Parish in Hingham. He earned his degree in communications from St. Joseph College in Maine but gravitated toward theology and philosophy, which shaped his vocational discernment.



Following college, he taught theology for a decade at Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, while also coaching the swim, football, and baseball teams. A self-described "sports junkie," Father Boyle not only has a deep theological grounding but also a love for athletics, mentorship, and camaraderie.



Father Boyle completed his seminary formation at St. John Seminary and the Pontifical North American College in Rome, with his academic formation at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, or the Angelicum, where he earned both a baccalaureate in Sacred Theology (S.T.B.) and a licentiate in moral theology (S.T.L.). He was ordained in 2019 and served parishes in Needham, South Boston, and most recently, at St. Agnes Parish and Arlington Catholic High School as chaplain.



With deep gratitude for the gift of these two men, we ask God's blessings upon both Father Arens and Father Boyle as they continue their journeys of faith, service, and love at St. Sebastian's.







CHRISTINE ROBERTSON IS THE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR (CHRISTINE_ROBERTSON@STSEBS.ORG OR 781-247-0151) AT ST. SEBASTIAN SCHOOL, A CATHOLIC INDEPENDENT SCHOOL SERVING 380 BOYS IN GRADES SEVEN TO 12 IN NEEDHAM.