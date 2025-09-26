Faith, leadership, and legacy at Spellman's Opening of School Mass

Read Special Section

Cardinal Spellman High School community gathered on Friday, Sept. 5, with great joy and reverence to mark the start of a new academic year with its annual Opening of School Mass. This year carried particular significance, as Archbishop Richard G. Henning celebrated Mass to honor the memory of the late Board Chairman, Kevin H. Kelley '68.



Archbishop Henning presided at the liturgy alongside Father Paul Ring, pastor of St. John the Evangelist, East Bridgewater, and St. Ann, West Bridgewater, and himself a proud Spellman alumnus of the Class of 1982. They were joined by Spellman's own God Squad, the senior student ministry group whose service embodies the school's mission of faith in action by leading the school's monthly liturgies. The Spellman Choir, vested in striking red robes, created a beautiful visual and vocal backdrop. Together, they offered a prayerful beginning to the year and a fitting tribute to Kevin's enduring presence at Spellman.



Advertisement

In his homily, Archbishop Henning prayed that Spellman's students have a blessed year in all aspects of their school life, including academics, athletics, friendships, and cherished memories. At the heart of his prayer, however, was the hope that each student would come to truly know Jesus. It was a powerful reminder that Catholic education is more than preparation for college and career or even learning about theology and Catholic doctrine; it is a call to know Jesus. Archbishop Henning challenged Spellman students to look at themselves more deeply than what can be seen in the reflection of a mirror. He encouraged them to see beyond the surface . . . To discover the truth of who they are at their core. He hoped that they would see the face of Jesus looking back at them, knowing that he is in all of us, and then when we look at each other, we will see him, too! The community also paused to reflect on the extraordinary life and legacy of Kevin Kelley, who passed away this summer after a brief illness. A proud 1968 graduate of Spellman, Kevin brought vision, generosity, and unwavering dedication to his alma mater. His distinguished career was matched only by his deep commitment to service and, in particular, Catholic education.



Beyond his professional success, Kevin was a man of profound faith and joy. Kevin inspired others by the way he lived. As Spellman begins a new school year, the values Kevin embodied remain at the heart of the school. His presence will be deeply missed, but his vision will continue to guide future generations of Cardinals.



At the conclusion of the Opening Mass, the community left lifted up by Archbishop Henning's words, strengthened by the witness of our students, and renewed in gratitude for the life of Kevin Kelley. His legacy is not only a part of Spellman's history but a living inspiration that will shape its future.







AIMEE WETZEL IS THE ASSOCIATE HEAD OF SCHOOL FOR EXTERNAL AFFAIRS (AWETZEL@SPELLMAN.COM) AT CARDINAL SPELLMAN HIGH SCHOOL IN BROCKTON, MA, A COEDUCATIONAL, COLLEGE PREPARATORY SCHOOL FOUNDED BY THE SISTERS OF ST. JOSEPH. SERVING STUDENTS FROM 50 TOWNS ON THE SOUTH SHORE, SPELLMAN IS DEDICATED TO PROVIDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS TO MAXIMIZE THEIR POTENTIAL WITHIN A CATHOLIC ENVIRONMENT.