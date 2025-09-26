Embracing growth and tradition

Read Special Section

As Malden Catholic nears its 100th anniversary in 2032, the school continues faithfully to serve the north-Boston community, rooted in the tradition of the Xaverian Brothers and the mission of the Catholic Church. Recent New England Association of Schools and Colleges and Xaverian Mission Effectiveness surveys highlight the school's success in meeting the academic and spiritual needs of its students and families.







Rapid growth and innovative change



Between 2018 and 2023, Malden Catholic became the fastest-growing Catholic high school in Massachusetts, doubling enrollment from 450 to 878 students. A major milestone came in 2018 when Malden Catholic introduced girls to its traditionally all-boys program, transitioning to a rare codivisional model, where boys and girls learn separately during the day but join for social, ministerial, and extracurricular activities after school, giving students the best of both worlds.



As the 2025-26 academic year began, the school welcomed a new seventh and eighth grade division of 155 boys and girls, learning with the same single-gender academic structure as the high school.







Investing in facilities and financial aid



Advertisement

To support this growth, Malden Catholic had launched in 2023 a $30 million capital campaign, which currently has raised over $20 million to fund a new academic-athletic facility. This building, just opened in August, houses the seventh and eighth grades, adds 10 specialized high school classrooms, and incorporates a new weight room, practice basketball court, and turf-fieldhouse. The school also provides $5.1 million annually in financial aid, helping nearly three-quarters of students access quality education. Tuition remains competitive at $20,865 for 2025-26, making the school accessible to many families.







A diverse and inclusive community



Malden Catholic prides itself on its rich diversity, reflecting cultural, linguistic, religious, and socioeconomic variety. The student body includes families speaking 21 different languages and representing Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, and Buddhist faiths. Over 400 students come from diverse ethnic backgrounds, and 54 international students add to the community's global perspective.



This diversity supports the school's mission to be an inclusive faith community, inspired by the Xaverian Brothers' call to manifest God's love in the world.







Academic excellence and support



Malden Catholic offers rigorous academics tailored to a wide range of learners, from those in the 10th to the 98th percentile on entrance exams. Specialized programs support both advanced and developing students, with offerings including 19 AP courses, a STEM curriculum aligned with "Project Lead-the-Way," and many exciting summer internships at area businesses. Ninety-six percent of graduates go on to four-year colleges, including elite institutions like Harvard, the University of Chicago, the United States Naval Academy, and Boston College.







Faith in action through service



Campus Ministry is a cornerstone of student life, guiding retreats, liturgies, and a comprehensive service program. Students progressively increase their community service hours each year, culminating in seniors dedicating up to 90 hours and participating in immersive service projects locally and nationally.



Charitable clubs and school-wide initiatives raise thousands annually for causes like pediatric cancer research and local food charities, while service trips connect students with broader communities in need.







Living the mission daily



Faculty and staff embody Malden Catholic's mission through everyday acts of compassion and support. As one teacher reflected, the mission is present in the small moments of reaching out, encouraging, and serving others, embodying the vision of Xaverian founder Theodore James Ryken, whose gift was to see God through the common, ordinary, unspectacular flow of everyday life.







Looking ahead



With a strong foundation, dynamic growth, and unwavering commitment to faith, academics, and inclusivity, Malden Catholic stands ready to continue shaping generations of students as one of the brightest stars in Catholic education.







BROTHER THOMAS PUCCIO, CFX, BEGINS HIS 58TH YEAR AS A XAVERIAN BROTHER AND 40TH YEAR AT MALDEN CATHOLIC, HAVING SERVED AS ASSISTANT HEADMASTER FOR SIX YEARS, PRINCIPAL FOR 26 YEARS, AND HEADMASTER FOR TWO ONE-YEAR INTERIM TERMS. SINCE 2021, HE HAS SERVED AS DIRECTOR OF MISSION INTEGRATION, TAUGHT THEOLOGY, AND SUPERVISED CAMPUS MINISTRY.