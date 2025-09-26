A bright new chapter at St. Agatha School

Read Special Section

As St. Agatha School in Milton proudly opens its doors for the 84th year, we celebrate the growth, faith, and unity that define our community. Under the continued leadership of Principal Gregg Chambers and the guidance of our new pastor, Father Brian McHugh, the 2025-2026 school year promises to be one of inspiration, innovation, and renewed purpose.



Over the past several months, with the support of dedicated volunteers, we have embarked on a journey to shape our school's future. The result is our newly published strategic plan: "Building A Community of Faith-Filled Leaders: A Vision and Plan for St. Agatha School, July 2025-June 2028." This living document reflects thoughtful insight, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to the mission and vision that have guided us for more than 80 years. A sincere thank you goes to parent Laura Curcio for her steady leadership throughout this process. Her efforts ensured that our work remained comprehensive, inclusive, and productive.



At St. Agatha School, we offer more than just excellent academics. We nurture an environment where students are encouraged to grow in mind, heart, and spirit. From preschool through grade eight, our small class sizes and dedicated teachers create a setting where each student is known, valued, and challenged to reach their potential. As an eighth grader, Genevieve C. shared, "Over the years, I've made lifelong friends among all different grades who I know I can always count on." That's what it means to be part of the St. Agatha School family.



We are thrilled to share that enrollment is on the rise for the 2025-2026 school year. St. Agatha School will enroll 400 students for the first time in a decade, which is a 10 percent increase in enrollment over the 2024-2025 school year. This is a powerful affirmation of our school's mission, and the trust families place in our community. To support this exciting growth, we are expanding our Early Childhood Program with two brand-new classrooms, allowing us to welcome even more young learners and provide a strong, faith-filled foundation for their education. We're also introducing Spanish into our preschool curriculum, enriching early learning experiences, and preparing our youngest students for a global world.



Our commitment to academic excellence remains stronger than ever. Beginning this September, students in grades K2 through two will benefit from a new, research-based literacy curriculum. This enhancement includes two highly respected, evidence-based programs: UFLI Foundations from the University of Florida Literacy Institute and Heggerty Phonemic Awareness. Heggerty lessons will be integrated into daily circle time through fun, 10-minute oral language activities. Meanwhile, UFLI Foundations will deliver targeted phonics instruction in both whole-class and small-group settings, ensuring that every learner receives the support they need to thrive.







Ready to visit?



Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year opens Nov. 1 for all grades. To help you discover what makes our school unique, we offer a variety of admissions events, including Open Houses, Discovery Days, and private campus tours. These events allow you to visit our campus, learn about our academic programs, meet faculty and staff, and connect with current students. You will also receive guidance on the application and enrollment process to assist you in making an informed decision.



If you are already part of our school community, we encourage you to participate in our Referral Program to help us grow by sharing the St. Agatha experience with others. To learn more, please visit our website at www.stagatha.org. You are always welcome here!







