Christ at the center at Chesterton Academy of the Immaculata

At Chesterton Academy of the Immaculata, Christ is at the heart of everything. Students and teachers begin their day with morning Mass, and the Catholic faith is interwoven into every subject. Our mission is academic excellence, but also the cultivation of wisdom, virtue, and holiness through a deep and personal relationship with Christ. In a culture often confused about truth and purpose, our school stands as a quiet revolution guiding students to discover what is good, beautiful, and true, and to embrace their ultimate calling: to become joyful disciples, leaders, and saints.



Caroline Haggarty, one of our pioneer parents, described her family's decision to send their son to Chesterton Academy:



"We take our responsibility of raising our children in the faith very seriously and attempt to make our home a little domestic Church, with Our Lord at the center. We are also very aware of our calling of being in the world but not of this world, a challenge for any Catholic family in our day and age. Although homeschooling has always been (and continues to be) part of our seven children's life at the elementary school level, we appreciate the importance of their becoming full members of the larger community outside the family. In our anti-Christian culture, we do not only want to preserve and protect our children's faith but we also want to enable them to grow in their faith, so they can follow God's calling with love, joy, and freedom."



Caroline defined their ideal school as one grounded in the sacraments, sound Catholic anthropology, and morality. It should foster a love of learning, best achieved, in her experience, through a classical Catholic liberal arts education:



"The Good, the True, and the Beautiful should be the aim of all academic endeavors, to help our children grow into Christian, well-formed adults with good moral character, on their way to sanctity. The curriculum is well-balanced and fits our understanding of a solid education. Most importantly, the school incorporates daily Mass and makes prayer a central part of the school day."



The faculty shares this vision. They are all committed to living what they teach and walking alongside students as mentors. Tyler Worthy, a full-time faculty member with several years of high school teaching experience, a degree from Thomas More College, and a master's in theology from the International Theological Institute in Austria, identified theology as his favorite class to teach:



"The goal is not simply to learn concepts, but to have a true encounter with God Himself. The true purpose of theology is not fulfilled until the students bring what they learn to prayer."



Students read the great books of Western civilization and, through Socratic dialogue, wrestle with timeless questions of virtue, truth, and the human condition. The rigorous math and science curriculum shows that faith and reason are not in conflict, while awakening in students a sense of wonder and awe that draws them closer to God. In the Fine Arts Program students learn to recognize and delight in beauty, which also points them to God. Learning side by side, young men and women grow in respect, collaboration, and authentic friendship, preparing them to joyfully live out their vocations in service to God and neighbor.



The classical curriculum forms the intellect, character, and spirituality of the students, making them well prepared for college and for life, but most importantly for eternity. Reflecting on the recent canonizations of young adult St. Peter George (Pier Giorgio) Frassati, and high school student St. Carlo Acutis, Ed Caughlan, the school's headmaster said: "By keeping the Eucharist at the center, our students will not only be scholars, but joyfully seek the things that are above -- verso l'alto!"



We are still accepting students in grades nine to 12 for the current academic year. Families interested in joining our Christ-centered, classical community are encouraged to reach out by calling (508) 834-9849 or e-mailing office@chestertonimmaculata.org. You can also visit our website at www.chestertonimmaculata.org.







NATHALIE CALVO SERVES AS BOARD CHAIR AT CHESTERTON ACADEMY OF THE IMMACULATA, A NEW CATHOLIC CO-ED HIGH SCHOOL THAT RECENTLY OPENED AT THE SITE OF ST. STEPHEN SCHOOL IN FRAMINGHAM.