St. John the Evangelist School: Speech and social development at SJS

Read Special Section

A common phenomenon since the COVID-19 pandemic is that of the mental health crisis in America, specifically for children born and living through the pandemic. Social and emotional development was stunted due to lockdowns and lack of normalcy, and now, five years later, the continuing effects of this have affected the well-roundedness of children. Here at St. John's, we are actively working to nurture the social skills that may have been underdeveloped since the pandemic began, specifically by introducing a speech pathology therapy program at our school.



In 2022, Principal Chris Flieger noticed an increase in the need for speech-language services in younger children. Since the pandemic, there have been significant decreases in child-friendly social spaces outside of the home. To put it in perspective, children born at the very beginning of the pandemic are now in kindergarten. The prime socialization that is needed in speech development was missing from these children's lives at an early age because it was physically not possible for them, or their families, to leave the house. A general philosophy at St. John School is to add resources when needed and solve issues as they come up. So, the school acted.



Advertisement

Mrs. Amanda Czarnecki originally worked in nursing homes before her time at SJS, but found a career shift in working in early childhood speech and language pathology. Starting in kindergarten, children are offered these services with Mrs. Czarnecki if they are found to be struggling with speech and language, not only in an academic setting but also in social settings. This is often found at public schools, but due to the mere size of the schools, it is not uncommon to find a disproportionate student-to-teacher ratio. Because SJS is a smaller environment, Mrs. Czarnecki can give children the time they need to work with her in a one-on-one setting. The relationships that are formed between Mrs. Czarnecki and these students are special, as she can mold each child's program to their specific needs and address them with both the time and space that is needed and appropriate for each specific case. With Mrs. Czarnecki, children can be met and worked with where they are.



Because Mrs. Czarnecki begins working with students during their kindergarten year, she sees so much growth in them. If a child does not have exposure socially or academically before coming to school, it can be more difficult for them to adjust to the new environment. With the help of a private speech-language pathologist, children can make up for possible gaps in their social development. Before speech therapy, children can often be misunderstood in a classroom environment, making it harder for them to communicate with their teachers and peers. With this intervention, children are able to develop confidence in their own voices and capabilities and form social relationships.



One of Mrs. Czarnecki's favorite parts of her job is how varied it is. Speech pathology is more than just working with children on their ability to speak; it entails teaching articulation, speech patterns, language usage and understanding, and speech sound therapy. The program here at SJS can be changed to focus on any of these aspects of speech and language. Mrs. Czarnecki also works on social pragmatic skills with children, allowing them to practice age-appropriate skills such as eye contact, sharing, social language, and perspective taking.



Mrs. Czarnecki has now started teaching phonics to the kindergarten class at SJS. She comes into the kindergarten classroom and leads the students in small groups to help them further understand language usage through literacy, thus using her talents of speech-language pathology in a broader sense for the kindergarten age group. Students are grouped into small groups based on their needs, allowing Mrs. Czarnecki to create a phonics curriculum based on these needs.



Whole-child education continues to be looked to as the standard for Catholic schools in the United States. In addition to cognitive skills, whole-child education focuses on spiritual, physical, social, and emotional skills. By having a speech-language pathologist at SJS, the students and the community as a whole benefit. Speech and language taught on a personal and regular basis allow children to develop their social and emotional skills, and because St. John's is a small Catholic school, children are given the proper attention that they might miss in a larger school setting. By fostering confidence in a child at an early age, St. John's helps boost their chances of success both now and in the future.







BETH KEOUGH IS THE MARKETING SPECIALIST AND PERFORMING AND VISUAL ARTS TEACHER (BETH.KEOUGH@SJSCANTON.ORG) AT ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST SCHOOL IN CANTON, MA, A SCHOOL SERVING 260 PRESCHOOL THROUGH EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS.