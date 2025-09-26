The North End's Catholic school

Read Special Section

For more than 130 years, St. John School (SJS) has stood as a cornerstone of Boston's North End, blending tradition with innovation in the heart of one of the city's most historic neighborhoods. Nestled along the iconic Freedom Trail, SJS provides students with an unmatched educational experience where history, culture, and community come alive every day.



Serving preschool through sixth grade, SJS offers a rigorous and well-rounded curriculum that prepares students for success. Italian language, music, art, gym, STEM, and the school's innovative Tower Garden Program ensure every child grows academically, creatively, and socially.



With Boston at our doorstep, the city itself becomes an extension of the classroom. Students explore through field trips, neighborhood walks, and immersive learning opportunities that connect lessons to real-world experiences. And in true North End spirit, every Wednesday brings a beloved tradition: authentic Regina Pizza -- celebrating both community and the neighborhood's rich Italian heritage.



Family engagement is at the heart of the SJS experience. Through the Family School Association (FSA), parents and caregivers unite the community with signature events like the Sweetheart Dance, Turkey Trot, and kickball tournaments. Teachers partner closely with families, ensuring each child learns in a supportive, positive environment, where strong relationships thrive.



For more information, visit www.sjsne.com.