Notre Dame Academy (NDA) in Hingham, an independent, all-girls Catholic school sponsored by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, prepares young women in grades six through 12 to become critical thinkers, lifelong learners, and open-minded leaders. As the first all-girls day school in Massachusetts, NDA is a welcoming learning community that recognizes and cultivates each student's distinctive promise and potential. With small class sizes and a dynamic curriculum, including over 20 AP courses, the school's distinguished faculty takes each girl on a deep dive into learning while building her confidence and resilience.



Whether competing on one of the 45 athletic teams or participating in one of more than 30 co-curricular activities and service opportunities, NDA encourages girls to challenge themselves in a nurturing environment. Leadership programming and early college counseling prepare young women for college and beyond (with 100 percent matriculation rate to four-year colleges and universities). NDA also boasts the power of an alumnae network stretching back 172 years. NDA endeavors to inspire hearts, minds, and voices so their students are prepared to lead a life of purpose.







MARY HEISSNER IS THE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR AT NOTRE DAME ACADEMY, HINGHAM.