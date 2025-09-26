One hundred Centennial Heroes at Cathedral High Centennial

Read Special Section

BOSTON -- Since its founding in 1926, Cathedral High School has provided thousands of Boston-area families with a rigorous, faith-based education. This fall, Cathedral will kick off its Centennial celebrations by honoring 100 Centennial Heroes at the Adopt-A-Student Foundation Gala on Oct. 30.



"We could not be more excited and humbled to honor this group of incredibly generous and dedicated individuals, organizations, and foundations who have made our mission possible over the past 100 years," said Dan Carmody, president of Cathedral High School. "It's thanks to them that Cathedral High School is here to stay, and that we will be able to continue serving the amazing students and families of Greater Boston for another century."



Nancy Lane '69, CSJA is one of the Centennial Heroes who will be honored at the Oct. 30 Gala. After graduating from Cathedral in 1969, Lane returned as a teacher in 1987 and has worked at the school ever since -- as a guidance counselor, advancement team member, alumni ambassador, and, through it all, a dedicated advocate for Cathedral's students and mission.



"Cathedral High School has educated a wide variety of communities to become successful people for 100 years," said Lane. "In 1926, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston brought their charism to 74 Union Park Street in Boston and educated students with a rigorous curriculum to meet the needs of a changing world."



Lane shared that when she returned as a teacher in the '80s, Cathedral's student body represented 26 different nations. "I am not a traveler," she said. "But standing at 74 Union Park Street, I have seen the world."



The full list of Centennial Heroes will be announced in the lead-up to the Gala, which will be held at the Boston Seaport Hotel on Oct. 30. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets to this special Centennial edition of the Adopt-A-Student Foundation Gala, visit cathedralboston.org/gala.







