A unique school in Harvard Square

There is a fleeting moment in a boy's life when his voice carries a sound unlike any other -- pure, bright, and full of wonder. Known as the treble voice, it is a rare gift that only boys between the ages of eight and 13 can truly master. At St. Paul's Choir School in Harvard Square, this gift is not only cherished, but also carefully cultivated through a tradition that spans centuries.



Founded on the belief that music and faith together form both the mind and the soul, St. Paul's unites a rigorous classical education with the richness of Catholic moral teaching. Here, boys don't just learn to sing; they learn to lead, to study with discipline, and to grow into young men of strong character and purpose.



The result is extraordinary. Our choristers sing alongside professional musicians, performing in concerts and liturgies that inspire audiences around the world. At the same time, they excel in academics, developing the habits of mind and spirit that will serve them for a lifetime.



This fall, families are invited to experience this unique education firsthand at our Open House. Parents and sons will meet our dedicated faculty, tour the school, and discover how St. Paul's can shape not only a rare voice, but also a whole person.



A Rare Gift, A Timeless Tradition: Discover what makes SPCS truly unique



Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, Noon to 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Choir School, Harvard Square



At St. Paul's, we believe that education is more than preparation for the future -- it is the formation of the heart, mind, and voice in harmony. We warmly welcome you to see and hear the difference.







VICKI FRUSCIANTE IS THE DIRECTOR OF ADMISSIONS AT ST. PAUL CHOIR SCHOOL, 29 MOUNT AUBURN ST. CAMBRIDGE; TEL 617-491-8400 X3160, WWW.ST.PAULSCHOIRSCHOOL.US. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK | LINKEDIN | INSTAGRAM | X. WATCH US ON YOUTUBE